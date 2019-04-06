NIA authorized registration at selected churches

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: ghananewsagency.org

NIA on Sunday registered some Churches within the Accra West Zone

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it gave permission for the registration exercise to be carried out, on Sunday, May 19, at some selected centres located on church premises in the Accra West Zone.

A statement signed by its head be of Public Affairs Department, Mr. Francis Palmdetti, and copied the Ghana News Agency, listed these centres as the Saint Luke's Anglican Church, Kwashieman; the Assemblies of God Church and Engrafted Word Chapel, both at Otaten and the Presbyterian Church (Mount Zion Congregation), Odorkor.

The rest are; the Victory Bible Church, Awoshie; Afropa House, Darkuman; and Trinity Presbyterian Church, Santamaria School Complex.

The registration opened from 0800 hours to 16 hours.

The statement said leaders of these churches had offered their premises to NIA to be used for the entire duration of the mass registration for the Ghana Card in their respective communities.

"In return, they requested that the NIA considers dedicating one Sunday to register members of their congregation. The said request was considered and approved.

"Consequently, registration officials responsible for the aforementioned registration centres were duly authorized to register the congregants of the respective churches.

It added that "the exercise was under the strict supervision of the Head of Operations".

The NIA assured that the public that it would continue to conduct its activities in the public interest and in accordance with the law.