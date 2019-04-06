Ghana seeks private sector support for SDGs delivery

SDGUN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Government of Ghana urged private sector players here on Monday to support the country’s efforts to deliver on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Without stronger action from businesses, the goal of attaining the SDGs will remain a pipe dream, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in a message at the Ghana CEO Summit.

“Success in achieving the SDGs is crucial to end poverty, protect our planet and ensure prosperity for all,” he said.

Akufo-Addo expressed delight that many of the CEOs had embraced the SDGs and were integrating them into their business models.

The Ghanaian president is co-chair of the UN Secretary-General’s Eminent Persons’ Group of Advocates for the SDGs.

“To give practical expression to the central role of the private sector in achieving the goals, I have constituted a core group of CEOs as an advisory body on business and the SDGs,” he said.

Ghana is considered as one of the models for the achievement of the SDGs, based on its performance in some of the targets under the Millennium Development Goals. Enditem