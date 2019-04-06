Home | News | CID Boss Starts Nationwide Tour To Lobby Police Chiefs For IGP Bid

CID Boss Starts Nationwide Tour To Lobby Police Chiefs For IGP Bid

Dan Soko

Reliable information gathered by this investigative news portal indicates the embattled Director General, Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service, Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo Dankwah is seriously lobbying top security chiefs across Ghana to garner support prior to the appointment of the next Inspector General of Police (IGP) in the country.

Deep throat sources confirm to the ghanaianeye.com that, Mrs. Yaa Tiwa Addo has started touring the nation including the newly created regions in her bid to familiarized herself with officers of the service before President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo will announce a new IGP in the coming weeks.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Asante Apeatu is expected to retire in anytime soon and names of some senior police officers have popped up; this includes Dr Akufo Dampare, DCOP Kofi Boakye among others.

Our sources within the police service reveal that the CID Boss has embarked on this tour with the hope and conviction that, she will be appointed by the President to become the first female Inspector General of Police the country has ever had.

In view of this, many gender activists are advocating for her selection.

But Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in recent developments have questioned her neutrality and professionalism. This follows her intermittent invitation of the party’s national chairman, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo over his alleged leaked tape.

The party’s council of elders held an emergency meeting and resolve that, they would not allow Mr. Ampofo to honor an invitation by the CID Boss to assist the police in an ongoing investigation.

The NDC described the invitation as unnecessary and useless. The party has bashed her over her recent comments about the whereabouts of the three missing Takoradi girls.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that power brokers within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) seem to ‘Okay’ her and other busily lobbying for her appointment.

---Ghana/ghanaianeye.com, Abugri Sumaila Haruna

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Edward Ameyibor’s funeral fixed for Friday, July 5

May 20, 2019

Government launches sixth national policy summit

May 20, 2019

KIA terminal 3 floods after Monday rains

May 20, 2019

Commey ready to ‘rock and roll’ against Beltran

May 20, 2019

Give a verdict on ambulances purchased under Mahama’s government – Segbefia to EOCO

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!