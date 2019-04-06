A spiritualist advised Kwesi Appiah to drop Gyan for Dede – Gyan’s aide reveals

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Asamoah Gyan and Dede Ayew interacting with Coach Kwesi Appiah

An aide to Asamoah Gyan has revealed that Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah decided to strip captain Asamoah Gyan off the captaincy of the the team and hand it to Dede Ayew because of the advice of his spiritual father.

Gyan announced a shock retirement from the Black Stars team on Monday and claimed that he would not be named in the Ghana squad for AFCON 2019 while another team is given the captaincy.

Gyan who has been captain since 2012, reportedly took the decision after he was told that Andre Ayew would replace him as captain while he remained General Captain.

But in a shocking twist to the saga, a member of the communication team for Asamoah Gyan Group of Companies, Kweku Obeng, also known as “Maestro” has claimed that Appiah’s decision was taken after his spiritual father told him that Ghana would win the AFCON with Ayew as captain.

“On the 10 May, 2019 there was a publication on Ghanaweb, credited to MyNewsGh.com, which indicated that a Coach Kwesi Appiah was going to drop Asamoah Gyan. In that report a journalist and prophet had visited Kwesi Appiah at his private residence. In the discussions they had the prophet had told the coach that in a dream he saw Andre Ayew lifting the AFCON trophy. So the coach told the prophet to work on Andre Ayew. So in that discussion that is what has transpired leading him to make Gyan the General captain and Dede the main captain, he told Accra based radio station Adom FM.

“Asamoah Gyan was told that if the captain armband is given to Andre Ayew, Ghana will win the AFCON so he (Gyan) was asked to think about it and relinquish the captain to Andre Ayew”.

“He quickly made some consultations and got back to the coach and asked where the decision was coming from. According to the coach when he was given the job for the second time there was pressure on him to change him as the captain of the side but he overlooked it and now there is too much pressure so he wished Gyan will come out publicly and voluntarily hand over the armband to Andre Ayew”, Maestro explained.

“He called Gyan to come out publicly to relinquish the captain’s armband to Andre Ayew and assured him of the General captain role. The coach did not show respect to him and that was why he retired”, he concluded.