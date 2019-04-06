Home | News | You’re not alone – Ghana Gas tells families of Takoradi Kidnapped Girls

You’re not alone – Ghana Gas tells families of Takoradi Kidnapped Girls

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Gas Kidnappers Management of Ghana Gas consoling the family

Management of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited has expressed their empathy and support for the families of the three kidnapped Takoradi girls.

The company led by the Corporate Communications Manager, Ernest Owusu Bempah paid a warm visit to the homes of the Koranchie, Bentum and Quayson families [of Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, and Ruth Love Quayson, respectively] in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis Monday [5 May, 2019] afternoon.

Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah in an empathic voice told the families that “you are not alone, we are with you… And we will make sure that we push the agenda, to make sure that the girls are brought back home”, he assured the families.

He intimated that the Police is on a hot pursuit for the kidnappers and as a matter of national interest, rescue the girls from hostage.

“We are concerned about your plight and situation. Everything is not lost. We pray and believe that your daughters are safe, and they are going to come back home. Ghana Gas is going to do whatever within our power to make sure that we support you to get the girls back home” Mr Owusu Bempah promised.

An undisclosed cash donation was made by the Head of Community Relations of the Ghana Gas Company Limited, Joseph Ewoniah to each of the families.

Mr Ewoniah intimated that the donation might not be exactly what the bereaved families’ need in such traumatizing moment but believed that it would be handy given the circumstances to augment any financial resources to pay off cost in the search for their beloved ones.

“…whatever that happens, please let us know. We are in Takoradi here now, and we will always be here to support you. And we know that through the work of the government and the police we know that the children will safely come back home” he noted.

