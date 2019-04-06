Home | News | Southampton interested in Ghana forward Jordan Ayew

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has emerged on the radar of Southampton ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Ghana international, who spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace could join the Saints in the summer after it was reported Southampton are lining up a bid for the striker.

Ayew was earlier reported to be close to making a 4 million pounds switch to Palace but it is yet to be known where his future lies, as Roy Hudson ponders on the striker's role at the club.

The Swansea forward failed to replicate the form that saw him move to the Eagles last summer following the relegation of the Welsh club, playing 20 games and scoring only once at Palace.

However, his experience in the Premier League makes him a suitable choice for Southampton, who are looking at strengthening their attacking force.

Jordan Ayew is expected to be named in coach Kwesi Appiah's team for the Nations Cup but the striker would make a decision about his future after the tournament.

