Stephen Appiah wants a Ghana-Nigeria final at the Nations Cup in Egypt

Dan Soko

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ghana Vs Nigeria Nigeria won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah is relishing an Africa Cup of Nations final between two of the continent's heavyweights, Ghana and Nigeria.

The 38-year, who was in Nigeria for the Africa Legends testimonial match in honour of the governor of Lagos, revealed Ghana will win the Nations Cup but wants a final between the Black Stars and Nigeria in Egypt.

“The AFCON is here again and I will be tipping Ghana to lift the trophy. Playing against Nigeria in the final will be nice. The rivalry between the two African nations will help make the tournament a good one," he told Sun Sports Nigeria.

“Both countries have what it takes to beat any opposition. I am glad the tournament is now a larger one. We will be seeing 24 teams across Africa unlike the previous ones when we had only 16 teams.

“I’m sure the players now know what’s at stake. Ghana playing Nigeria in the final of an AFCON competition will be a dream come true for both West African countries. Looking at the situation on the ground, both country will be parading young lads which will make the tournament a mouthwatering one.

“ Let’s just keep our fingers crossed. The tournament is around and I’m sure both countries have really prepared to return with gold,” he concluded.

The Nations Cup has been expanded from 16 teams to 24 for the first time in the continent's history.

