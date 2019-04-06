Home | News | Missing Takoradi Girls: Ghanaians must direct their anger at incompetent IGP - Yammin

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Asante Apeatu.png Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu

Joseph Yammin has said the barrage of attacks on Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah over the three missing Takoradi girls “is uncalled for”, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister believes “all anger and pressure” must be directed towards the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante Apeatu; “he needs to be removed or to be sacked, in fact he has failed as the head of the police service”, he told MyNewsGh.com in an exclusive interview.

“Why are people not asking questions from the IGP and why is the IGP silent, because I can’t remember the last time I heard anything from him on this matter; this matter is not exclusive to the CID, it’s a national issue that demands the full strength of the police force”, he asserted.

“I have even gone far to say that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo should even resign on this issue, because he being the head of National Security has remained silent on the matter and has not shown any commitment towards finding the girls and he’s also sitting down”, quizzing why “nobody is talking about it and putting all the pressure on the woman”.

The former Deputy Sports Minister maintains, “the head of the police service must take all the blame because he has failed and should either humbly resign himself or be sacked by the President”.

“In fact the President should sack himself first before sacking the IGP because they have both failed on this matter; why are they unable to produce the girls, if they have been able to arrest the kidnapper, so all that you need is to be able to interrogate the kidnapper to tell you the whereabouts of the girls and mass up to and bring them, then we don’t know what we are doing”, but if the NDC were to be in power, the girls would have been found a long time.

The Director-General of the police CID, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is currently suffering a scathing barrage of attacks after she called a press conference to say, “we know where the girls are”, and making a sharp turn two months later that he assurance was only to “give hope” to the police in its quest to finding the girls.

Many Ghanaians have asked her to resign, but Joseph Yammin believes that the CID Boss must be left alone and the pressure for resignation turned on the IGP, if any official has to lose their job over this matter.

