Government will engage private sector to drive technological development - Dr. Bawumia

Business News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: citibusinessnews.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated that government will engage the private sector to drive the technological needs of the country.

This, he said will create competition to enable the private sector deliver at a reasonable cost.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking at the Third Africa Leadership Conference organized by the International Advertising Association(IAA) in Accra.

According to him, “the Nana Led government believes in creating the perfect atmosphere for the private sector to develop the technology needed to drive economic development”.

Dr. Bawumia explained that government must play a limited role in competing directly with the private sector but must make the environment comfortable for the private sector to innovate.

This year’s conference which was held under the theme ‘Technology Trends versus consumer choice brought together participants from the advertising industry across the world.

Dr. Bawumia used Ghana’s recent achievements in the technology space as a good example that African countries can emulate by reserving the area for the private sector.

Recounting how Ghana has used technology in recent times to solve some challenges at the ports and in the health sector, Dr. Bawumia encouraged African countries to pool their resources to solve common problems since most of them are trans-border.

He maintained that the Nana Addo government is ready to partner other African countries on the continent to drive economic changes through technology.