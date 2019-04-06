We’ll handle Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy feud with needed attention – Police

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

The two artistes spent sometime in police custody, assisting with investigations

The Police Service has promised to handle the case involving dancehall artistes, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale and his rival, Stonebwoy with the attention it deserves.

“The Police in no uncertain terms condemn the disturbance and assures the public and fans that it will handle the case with the needed attention it deserves,” a statement from the Police Service said.

The two artistes were arrested on Sunday following a scuffle at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

They have however been granted police enquiry bail after spending a night in police custody.

The awards ceremony was halted for nearly an hour over the brawl.

Some have suggested that Shatta Wale and his team walked up to the stage to congratulate Stonebwoy for an award he had won but Stonebwoy and his team who thought Shatta Wale was up to harm them resisted the gesture causing confusion at the event.

Shatta Wale has officially been charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and Stonebwoy has been charged with use of offensive weapon, display of firearm in public and threat to harm.

Stonebwoy has apologised twice already. He apologised on stage minutes after the scuffle and in a press statement.

“I only had to react out of natural instincts because we all know how premeditative some people can be. We’ve seen on social media the threats and everything so we couldn’t come in unprepared because anything could have happened as you guys saw. I come in peace and I go in peace and I apologize to the whole masses of Ghana that the Awards is going to continue,” he said.

Shatta Wale is yet to formally apologise for his action.

Charterhouse condemns brawl

Organisers of the event condemned the commotion saying it cannot be attributed to security lapses.

Head of communications at Charterhouse, George Quaye said the unfortunate incident has more to do with the grand issue of rivalries between musicians and how they are managed.

According to him, both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, who were the centre of the chaos failed to act responsibly by holding themselves back from taking certain actions which clearly wasn’t going to ensure peace at the event.

“Many are those who have accused Charterhouse of not putting in place adequate security to avert the situation but George Quaye said “it goes beyond that. You will expect an act to know that if I get up here, or if I do this, this is what will happen… Another act should also know that this is what is happening, or the act manager knows that this not the place where I draw out a weapon,” he said on Citi TV‘s Point of View on Monday.