Dr. Bossman Asare worst than ‘problematic’ Jean Mensa - Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Dr. Asare Bossman, Dept. EC Boss, John Dramani Mahama, Ex President and Jean Mensa EC Boss

Former President John Dramani has lashed out at a Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission (EC) Dr. Bossman Asare and his boss Mrs. Jean Mensa for showing a posturing which cast doubts on the credibility and neutrality of the election management body in the upcoming 2020 elections.

According to the former President, the Heads of the Electoral Commission have become very sensitive to criticisms, a situation he noted has made them behave as if they are at war with the opposition National Democratic Congress.

In an interview with on Accra based Citi FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com Mr. Mahama said “The President is criticised everyday [not to talk about an Electoral Commissioner]. So we should not become sensitive to criticism and behave as if we are at war with a political party”.

He further advised the EC boss to change her posture towards the opposition NDC to gain the party’s confidence in the neutrality of the commission to conduct the coming election.

The former President did not mince words when he described Dr. Bossman Asare as ‘worst’ in terms of making non-reconciliatory comments.

“Her (Jean Mensa) deputy is even worse, his utterances are not acceptable [Bossman Asare I think]. We have our doubts that they can be neutral. We are prepared to give them the benefit of the doubt” he added.

By the posturing of the EC officials, Mr Mahama reiterated doubts about the neutrality stating “They need to prove us wrong. We have our doubts that they can be neutral and fair… the current posture and the way they are conducting things makes us doubt that they will be neutral and fair in 2020.”