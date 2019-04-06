Home | News | Dr. Bossman Asare worst than ‘problematic’ Jean Mensa - Mahama

Dr. Bossman Asare worst than ‘problematic’ Jean Mensa - Mahama

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Mahama Jean Mensa Asare Bossman Dr. Asare Bossman, Dept. EC Boss, John Dramani Mahama, Ex President and Jean Mensa EC Boss

Former President John Dramani has lashed out at a Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission (EC) Dr. Bossman Asare and his boss Mrs. Jean Mensa for showing a posturing which cast doubts on the credibility and neutrality of the election management body in the upcoming 2020 elections.

According to the former President, the Heads of the Electoral Commission have become very sensitive to criticisms, a situation he noted has made them behave as if they are at war with the opposition National Democratic Congress.

In an interview with on Accra based Citi FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com Mr. Mahama said “The President is criticised everyday [not to talk about an Electoral Commissioner]. So we should not become sensitive to criticism and behave as if we are at war with a political party”.

He further advised the EC boss to change her posture towards the opposition NDC to gain the party’s confidence in the neutrality of the commission to conduct the coming election.

The former President did not mince words when he described Dr. Bossman Asare as ‘worst’ in terms of making non-reconciliatory comments.

“Her (Jean Mensa) deputy is even worse, his utterances are not acceptable [Bossman Asare I think]. We have our doubts that they can be neutral. We are prepared to give them the benefit of the doubt” he added.

By the posturing of the EC officials, Mr Mahama reiterated doubts about the neutrality stating “They need to prove us wrong. We have our doubts that they can be neutral and fair… the current posture and the way they are conducting things makes us doubt that they will be neutral and fair in 2020.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ghc 100k Chinese Support For Rebecca Foundation

April 06, 2019

First Lady Unveils Chinese Art Exhibition

April 06, 2019

NDC MPs Vomit GH¢27,000 Each

April 06, 2019

NRSC To Establish 100 Emergency Response, First Aid Posts

April 06, 2019

Ex Lady Captain Thanks All

April 06, 2019

PDS Suspends Load-Shedding

April 07, 2019

NDC Now Trust NIA; Orders Members To Get Ghana Card

April 07, 2019

Ghanaians In UK Hail 2nd Government Townhall Meeting.

April 07, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Edward Ameyibor’s funeral fixed for Friday, July 5

May 20, 2019

Government launches sixth national policy summit

May 20, 2019

KIA terminal 3 floods after Monday rains

May 20, 2019

CEO of Kofikrom Pharmacy grateful to SWAG

May 20, 2019

Threat of terror: ‘Be vigilant of suspicious behaviours’ - GPCC

May 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 03, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 03, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!