Owusu Bempah has imported demons to cause national disasters - Prophet

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: mynewsgh.com

Rev Owusu Bempah Cccccc.jpeg Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah is founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry

The Prophet who prophesied the Ethiopian Airplane crash, Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran has prophesied that the Founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has imported demons into the country to cause national disasters.

According to the Head of the Cosmos Walker Affran Ministries, the demons were imported with the aim of helping the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to perform and deliver on its promises made to Ghanaians but it is turning out that these demons will haunt the country.

In a Facebook post by Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the prophet stressed that the demons will cause national disasters if government fail to yield to the pressure of giving them blood as being demanded.

“Ghana Should pray, I saw a demons been imported into Ghana from Hell to come and help NPP government to perform and deliver their promises well and I saw the demons demanding more blood from NPP government. The demons will cause national disasters if government fail to give the demons blood. Prophet Owusu Bempah imported these demons into the country because the demons mentioned his name when I saw it in the spirit world” he said

The prophet has warned Prophet Owusu Bempah to deport the demon from Ghana within 7 days or have the country go through turbulent times in defiance.

Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran and Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah have been sworn enemies for what is not immediately known and have always taken to radio to attack each other at the least opportunity.

