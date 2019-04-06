Info-graphic: Asamoah Gyan, 16 years at Black Star

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Asamoah Gyan, retired Black Stars striker

He has given Ghana some unforgettable moments of heartbreak, the most profound of which happened in July 2010 against Uruguay.

He has missed crucial penalties at other times. He has had a love-hate relationship with the national.

He has brought incredible joys and numbing pain, but Asamoah Gyan has been a staple contributor to the Black Stars since 2003.

Brought in to refresh the team as a teenager by Ralf Zumdick, he repaid the faith immediately with a goal against Somalia.

As Asamoah Gyan announced his retirement from the national team on Monday evening, here are the career highlights he has had in a Ghana jersey.