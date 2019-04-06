Kwesi Appiah failed to defend Gyan's axing at management meeting - Report

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Kwesi Appiah, Black Stars head coach

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah could not convince the Normalisation Committee and Black Stars management committee over his decision to re-assign captain Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan announced his retirement from Ghana duties on Monday because of the coach's decision to strip him of the armband and name him as General captain.

The former Sunderland striker felt offended and betrayed and decided to recuse himself from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to reports, Appiah's explanation was implausible and could not convince the caretakers of Ghana football.

Appiah is expected to name his provisional 30-man squad for the tournament in Egypt this June.

Ghana will face Benin, Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon in Group F.