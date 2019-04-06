Regulate Black Stars captaincy – Sam Johnson

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: Starrfm.com.gh

Former Black Stars player, Sam Johnson

A former player of the senior National team, Black Stars, Sam Johnson says the captain role of the team should be regulated to avoid controversies.

It comes after Captain Asamoah Gyan announced his resignation from the team following a misunderstanding between him and the coach over who should lead the team for the upcoming Afcon.

Commenting on the development, Johnson popularly known as Foyoo said there should be a new way of avoiding rancor in the team, as it has happened before.

“In 1992, the captain’s band was taken from Akwasi Appiah and given to Pele and a similar thing seems to be happening again this time round. Maybe we should regulate the captainship title. If it is clear the number of years an individual can be a captain, some of these things won’t happen,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday.

Gyan has announced his retirement from the Black Stars with immediate effect.

In a statement, the striker said he will also not be available for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Captain Gyan has announced his retirement from the Black Stars with immediate effect.

In a statement, the striker said he will also not be available for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

“Upon consultation with my family and team, and as an active footballer and captain of the National team, if the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team for the tournament, I wish to recuse myself from the tournament,” Gyan said in a statement.

He added: “I also wish to retire from the national team permanently; not pretending my presence would not fuel the purported undermining the country has seen under my captaincy.

“I would continue to serve the country Ghana in other endeavours as a businessman through various investments.”