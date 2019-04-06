Home | News | Floods inundate communities after downpour in Accra

Floods inundate communities after downpour in Accra

Dan Soko

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Flood Vehicles Some vehicles driving through the flood waters in Accra

Flood yesterday inundated most communities in Accra after about an hour of downpour in the national capital. The rains flooded many homes in areas such as Adabraka and surrounding communities, the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie, Avenor, Alajo, Legon and Okponglo.

Even though the downpour was without the characteristic force that had occasioned many flood situations in the country, it rendered many streets impassable, leaving in its wake heaps of debris of mainly plastic materials as the waters forced their way through choked drains.

Apart from motorists encountering difficulties in driving in the rains, they also had to endure heavy traffic situation at some intersections on the N1 Highway, Dzorwulu, Nungua, among other areas.

Warning

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has predicted that the southern part of the country will experience more rains than was recorded within the same period last year.

At the peak of the rainfall season, it said, there was a high probability of heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds and lightening, which could lead to localised floods.

Casualties

A number of people have been reported dead since the onset of this year’s rains in Accra.

They include five persons who died in February this year following a rainstorm that hit Accra and other parts of the country.

In April last month, a joint team of police, military and Fire Service personnel retrieved the bodies of four persons, including a couple, both soldiers, after torrential rains which flooded a stretch of the Accra-Tema Motorway. at Adjei-Kojo, near Ashaiman.

