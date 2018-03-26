Pastor Who Borrowed Coat For Wedding 12 Years Ago, Celebrates His Good Wife

Edet Eneh, a Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state has taken to social media to celebrate his virtuous wife.

The pastor who is now blessed with five children celebrated his wife for not paying attention to his previous condition and getting married to him against all odds even as a secondary school dropout.

Now, their condition has changed for the better. He wrote;

"Exactly 12 years ago, against all unimaginable odds, as an undergraduate Medical Student, she agreed to March to the Altar with me to say ‘I DO. ‘ She did not say ‘I DO’ to PROPERTY. Living in a rented one room, sharing latrine toilet with over ten other co-tenants, wasn't an appealing abode for a lady. She did not say ‘I DO’ to FASHION. I had no good clothes then saved some worn out clothes including the cut and joined suit that was ‘wearing’ me on the wedding day.

"I actually got that suit from my neighbor tailor on the very wedding day. Things were that bad… Very difficult. She didn’t say ‘ I DO’ to Academic Qualifications. I was a secondary school dropout struggling to enter the University.

SHE SAID I DO TO PROPHECY. "Today, we SEE NOTHING BUT THE GLORY OF GOD. I STAND TO RETURN ALL GLORY TO THE ALMIGHTY GOD FOR PROVING HIMSELF FAITHFUL. MAY HIS NAME BE GLORIFIED.

Please [celebrate with] us as we mark our 12 YEARS WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO THE GLORY OF GOD."