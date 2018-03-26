Face of Herdsman Who Killed His Own Brother Over Missing Cow

What a brother! 22 years old Bello Musa is now in the custody of the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Nasarawa Police Command, Lafia, after being arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother, Abdullahi Musa, over a cow.

He was said to have given the deceased a fatal cut on the neck, when a scuffle ensued between them over the missing cattle.

Trouble started between the siblings when they noticed that one cattle had strayed and mixed with their own herd while they were grazing their cattle in Akuwate village in Doma Local Government Area of the state.

As The Sun learnt from the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Bello, the incident happened on March 9, 2018 and was promptly reported at Akuwate Police Station. But the case was later transferred on March 25, to the SCID at the headquarters of the command in Lafia, the state capital.

In a chat with The Sun at the police command headquarters, the detained suspect, Bello recounted what happened: