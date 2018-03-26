Man Who Already Shared His Will Miraculously Healed By Female Prophet From Kidney Infection

Dan Soko
It was an impactful service on Sunday after Mr Chidi Ijomanta was miraculously healed of Kidney infection that kept him bedridden since January, 2018. 
The married man who lost hope of recovering from his ailment had already shared out his properties after been admitted to the hospital for over 2 months. 

Ijomanta was discharged from the ho‎spital on Friday, 20th April, after all medical effort failed to resuscitate him. 
While on his way home with his wife helplessly, he suggested to seek for prayer from Prophetess Faith Aigbe of Christ Restoration Bible Church International in Abuja.

The Prophetess who is the spiritual daughter of‎ Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin‎, met Mr Chidi at the entrance of the church. He dejectedly tabled his health situation to her, and she prayed for him, immediately the kidney patient, rejected from the hospital, got his healing.

Both Mr Chidi Ijomanta and his wife were at the Christ to testify and celebrate the miraculous healing. 

To God be the glory.


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

50-Yr Old Security Guard Jailed For Defilement

March 27, 2018
YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

YouTube, Censorship and Nasim Aghdam

April 06, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web



Paris attack suspect jailed in Belgium

April 23, 2018

Herbert Mensah to the rescue of children with life threatening ailments at KATH

April 23, 2018

Edem encourages King Promise, Patapaa over VGMA snub

April 23, 2018

Coach Kwesi Appiah ends 10-day working visit to England

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo never promised Ghanaians a lean government-Gabby

April 23, 2018

ASCO Pledges Support For Junior Golf   

April 23, 2018

Minister Justifies Election Of MMDCEs

April 23, 2018

Aduana In Tough Group

April 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash

April 21, 2018

Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates

April 21, 2018

Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League

April 21, 2018

Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale

April 21, 2018

‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo

April 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!