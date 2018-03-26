Offa Robbery Update: Affected Bank Sacks 5 Staff

Dan Soko
The management of one of the commercial banks attacked by robbers in Offa, Kwara State, has reportedly sacked five of its workers for releasing Closed Circuit Television footage of the robbery to the public.
A reliable source in the bank told Punch that the management viewed the release of the footage without official approval as “gross indiscipline,” which was capable of affecting the security and image of the bank.

On Thursday, April 5, armed robbers invaded five banks in Offa, Kwara State, killing scores of residents, including policemen, bank workers and passersby.

The assailants were said to have carted away millions of naira as they robbed the banks for about one hour without any challenge from security agents.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ado Lawan, who put the casualty figure at 17, said nine policemen died during the attack.

The Operations Commander, Vigilance Group of Nigeria, Offa, Kwara State chapter, Wasiu Adepoju, however, said vigilantes in the state counted 50 dead bodies.

A video clip of the incident had gone viral shortly afterwards, revealing how the robbers entered one of the banks.

The Punch learnt that the management of the bank was surprised at how the video got into public space and sacked five of its workers last Friday.

The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, said the Nigeria Police Force would also deal with anyone linked to the robbery.

Okesanmi spoke in response to reports that the Divisional Crime Officer and the Divisional Police Officer of the Offa Police Station allegedly failed to take necessary actions before the robbers attacked.

It was also said that the robbers only collected the phones of the DPO and the DCO and allowed them to escape.

Okasanmi said both civilians and uniformed men linked to the incident would not go scot-free.

While saying that investigation was ongoing, he noted that the police were determined to get to the root of “persistent robberies” in Offa.

“Whether civilian or police, whoever is found culpable would be dealt with accordingly,” he added.



