Who Left Over N1Billion In An Account But Can't Claim It?

Dan Soko
The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered an interim forfeiture of about N1bn in an Access Bank Plc’s account to the Federal Government.

The total sum of N1,041,999,130.00 said to be found in the Access Bank account of the late Lord Chief Ifegwu Dike Udensi was described by investigators as “proceeds of unlawful activity.”
The court made an order freezing the account pending the conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, led by Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla.

Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu who had granted the order of interim forfeiture on April 10, directed the SPIPRPP to publish the order in any national newspaper within 14 days.

The order also directed that persons or bodies interested in the account were at liberty to, within 14 days of the publication, apply to the court through a motion on notice for the discharge or variation of the order.

It directed that such persons or bodies could apply for the discharge or variation of such orders “on such grounds as are cognizable by law or show cause why a final order of forfeiture should not be granted.”

The court also directed that in the event that the ongoing investigation revealed prima facie evidence, the Federal Government, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the SPIPRPP should institute charges against the suspects within a court of competent jurisdiction.

The court had granted the orders upon hearing an ex parte application filed on behalf of the SPIPRPP by its lawyer, Dr. Celsus Ukpong, on April 10.

The Federal Government and the Attorney-General of the Federation with the SPIPRPP were named as the applicants in the ex parte motion.

Those joined as the respondents were Access Bank, Lord Chief Ifegwu Dike Udensi and Lady Joyce Dike Udensi Ifegwu, a former Chairman of the defunct Citizens International Bank Limited.


Upon hearing the applicant’s lawyer, the court ruled, “It is hereby ordered as follows:

“An order of interim forfeiture is hereby made of the total sum of N1,041,999,133.00 (one billion, forty-one million, nine hundred and ninety-nine thousand, one hundred and ninety naira only ) domiciled in the account of the 2nd respondent (Lord Chief Dike Udensi Ifegwu) with account number 00071644325, with the 1st respondent bank (Access Bank) being alleged to be proceeds of unlawful activity pending the conclusion of the investigation of the subject matter.

“An order is hereby made prohibiting any disposal or withdrawal or posting of any debit from the said account of the 2nd respondent pending the conclusion of the investigation of the subject matter.

“The 3rd applicant (SPIPRPP) or its agents shall publish this order in any national newspaper (legible font size) within 14 days of the date of this order.

“Any person/persons or bodies who may be interested in the subject funds is at liberty within 14 days of the publication of this order to apply to this court by a motion on notice for the discharge or variation of this order herein granted on such grounds as are cognizable by law or show cause why a final order of forfeiture should not be granted.

“Where the investigation reveals a prima facie evidence of economic and financial crime/fraud, the applicants shall institute a criminal prosecution against the suspects before a court of competent jurisdiction.”

The judge then adjourned the matter till May 9, 2018, for report.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

19 year-old jailed 10 years for defilement

April 06, 2018

Obinim Sticker: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

April 13, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



UMB Receives Corporate Bank Of Year Award

April 24, 2018

If I Were To Advocate Better Child Care

April 24, 2018

Fidelity Bank Closes In On GH¢400m

April 24, 2018

SSNIT Management Misled Board

April 24, 2018

 I Don’t Charge For Song Features – M.anifest

April 24, 2018

Filmmakers Adopt Film Week To Fix Ailing Industry

April 24, 2018

GoldKay & Kuami Eugene Out With ‘Bluffin’ 

April 24, 2018

Shaggy, Kylie, Others Join Queen To Celebrate 92nd Birthday

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse

April 22, 2018

Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa

April 22, 2018

The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency

April 22, 2018

Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives

April 22, 2018

For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!

April 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!