EFCC Arrests Ibori’s Man, Senator Nwaoboshi Over N6B "Fraud"

The EFCC spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this to Punch on the telephone on Monday.
“The senator is currently in our custody. He was arrested over the weekend,” Uwujaren said.
Nwaoboshi, who is a professed loyalist of convicted former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, has been on the radar of the EFCC for nearly two years following a series of petitions written against him.
He had, however, shunned several (invitations) until he was eventually arrested.
In one of such petitions, it was alleged that the lawmaker, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, got contracts through 15 companies.
The contracts, which the lawmaker allegedly failed to honour, were for the supply of 500,000 plastic desks and chairs for primary and secondary schools in nine oil producing states in Nigeria which was included in the 2016 budget.
Sources within the EFCC said it was after the lawmaker learnt of the petition that he hurriedly supplied only Akwa Ibom State with 75,000 pieces in January.
It was alleged that Nwaoboshi awarded the contracts worth N3,483,144,000 to 15 companies registered in the names of his relatives and proxies, some of which are not even registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.
The companies are Benchmark Construction and Projects Limited; Milestone Allied Builders Limited; Edendoma Stars Intl; Isumabe U.K Global Ventures; Nelpat (Nigeria) Company; Edrihide Company; Antlers Construction and Allied Works Limited; and AGH-Rown Ventures.
Others are NOAN Integrated Services Limited; De-Towers Construction and Allied Services; Eastern Wrought Iron Limited; Franstine Nigeria Enterprises; Brant Technologies; Omozuabho Global Resources and Bugstruct Limited.
Nwaoboshi, who has also been linked to the misapplication of a N1.2bn bank loan, has also been accused of a N1.5bn contract scam involving the Delta State Government.
A detective at the EFCC told Punch that in 2014, the lawmaker, through his company, Bilderberg Enterprises Limited, received a contract of N1.5bn to supply brand new construction equipment to the Delta State Direct Labour Agency.
However, the lawmaker allegedly supplied the state government with used goods and passed them off as new.
As part of investigations, the EFCC was said to have written the Nigeria Customs Service to verify if the equipment were new or not.
In a letter sighted by Punch, the Customs noted that the equipment, including trucks, which were imported were merely refurbished.
Nwaoboshi allegedly used part of the diverted funds to buy a 12-storey building at 27 Marina Road, Apapa, Lagos.
The building, which belonged to the Delta State Government, was bought at the cost of N805m
A Federal High Court in Lagos in April last year ordered the temporary forfeiture of the building.
Justice Abdulaziz Anka made the forfeiture order after entertaining an ex parte application brought before him by the EFCC.
Joined with Nwaoboshi in the application were his two companies — Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Bilderberg Enterprises Limited.
In a related development, the senator has also been linked to a N1.2bn bank loan scam.
Sources said as a member of the board of Nexim Bank in 2014, Nwaoboshi was granted a loan of N1.2bn under the Local Industrial Growth Scheme.
The money was meant for the purchase of equipment and electrical materials but the senator allegedly diverted part of the funds to acquire properties in Lagos.
“Criminal diversion is a serious offence and NEXIM may have to report him to the Central Bank of Nigeria. As director of the bank, the circumstance of the award of the loan is one that raises fundamental conflict of interest and corporate governance issues,” the source said.
The senator is also alleged to have forged assets declaration documents before the Code of Conduct Bureau, where he concealed 46 different accounts to which he is a signatory.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Game Of Marriage 2
- Omanbofuor
- Faye Mpaebo 3
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Latest Updates & Breaking News of Ghana | News Ghana
- Politics: Russia is using Twitter to crowdsource ways to respond to the US expulsion of its diplomats
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Business College International Launches 15th Anniversary Celebrations
- Finance: An Air Canada jet was forced to make an emergency landing after pilots reported smoke in the cockpit
- BCI launches 15th anniversary celebrations
- NDC’s secret deal with US military out
- Opuni, Agongo plead not guilty
- Tony Elumelu Foundation selects 1,000 entrepreneurs for 2018 programme
- David Oscar: "Talent got Stonebwoy the BET award, not riches" - singer fires at Shatta Wale
- Tech: The #DeleteFacebook movement is a strong reminder that none of these so-called 'free' services are truly free (FB)
- Finance: Dow Jones soars as much as 500 points as trade-war fears subside
- Strategy: Chicago's attempt to impress Amazon backfired after it destroyed a 'priceless' graffiti artwork in HQ2 bid clean-up
- Tech: Alphabet's chairman and a Google distinguished engineer won a prestigious $1 million prize
- RTI will be law by end of 2018 – Hamid
- 'If you can't call him 'mi wura', 'nts3', my lord, don't marry him' – Duncan-Williams
- Opuni, Agongo granted GH¢600,000 bail
- State parades 9 Lawyers for Opuni’s trial
- One of Africa’s most promising cities has a trash problem
- Tech: 12 fitness 'truths' that are doing more harm than good
- Tech: The incredible story of the 'Virtual Boy' — Nintendo's VR headset from 1995 that failed spectacularly
- Politics: Kim Jong Un reportedly makes history with first-ever visit to China as head of state
- Diamond Pub & Grill: Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?
- Tech: New FCC order will accelerate 5G rollouts
- Finance: Facebook is officially in a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
- Finance: Facebook enters a bear market as the FTC confirms a probe into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal (FB)
- Politics: A doctored photo showing a prominent Parkland shooting survivor ripping up the Constitution went viral on right-wing social media
- Travel Trivia: Male shoppers scoop all prizes in malls' holiday travel trivia final
- Pulse Food: How to make creamy coconut porridge
- Ghana’s Young Swimming Team Buoyant For GC 2018
- Azumah Nelson Fight Night Series Comes To An End
- Opuni faces 25 years jail term - Gloria Akuffo
- NDC buses supporters to court over Opuni trial
- Ghana named amongst top ranked investment destinations in Africa for 2017
- Construction begins for Koforidua Youth and Sports Center
- Sierra Leone court lifts order halting presidential election
- Cavani Scores As Uruguay Beat Wales To Win China Cup
Click Here to Comment on this Article