Foods That Can Help You Look Younger

Dan Soko
Ageing is a natural part of life that can't be avoided. However, the foods you eat can help you age better, both inside and out. Jumia Food shares foods that can help you look younger.
Dark chocolate
Chocolate contains antioxidants called flavanols, which protect the skin from sun damage and stops your body from turning red. However, the amount of flavanols varies significantly among different types of chocolate.
Vegetables
Vegetables are extremely full of nutrients and are also very low in calories. They contain antioxidants that help reduce the risk of heart disease, cataracts and cancer. So, the more you eat vegetables, the lesser the chances of you suffering any of the aforementioned ailments.
Avocados are rich in healthy fat, fibre, several vitamins and minerals that are essential for health. Additionally, these minerals can fight inflammation, protect your skin from the sun and help repair damaged DNA.
Spices do more than just add flavour to your food. They also contain various compounds that may have beneficial effects on your health. Interestingly, research has revealed that some spices may even help your skin look younger. They include cinnamon, chili peppers and ginger.
If you have grey hair then eating walnuts is your sure bet to get rid of them. Walnuts are great for fighting off the grey hair. This is due to the copper in the nuts. The copper helps to keep your natural hair colour bright and radiant.


About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

