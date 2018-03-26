Couple Found Dead In Their Apartment In Lagos

Dan Soko
There was confusion on Sadius Crescent, Araromi-Ile, in the Morogbo area of Lagos, after the decomposing bodies of a couple were found in their apartment.
The remains, which were found on Saturday, were removed by policemen from the Morogbo Police Division.

It was learnt that the identities of the deceased couple had yet-to-be established as their co-tenants were said to have fled the neighbourhood upon the discovery.

A source told Punch the landlord of the residence was allegedly mentally challenged while no relation of the couple had yet to come forward.

The source said the late husband and wife should be in their 60s and 50s respectively, adding that their corpses had been deposited in the Badagry General Hospital morgue.

He said, “The couple lived in a rented apartment. Their landlord is not mentally sound and he is on admission at a psychiatric hospital. Their co-tenants fled home on hearing the news for fear that they may be arrested.

“The couple were childless and from the look of things, they died a few days before their bodies were discovered as their remains had started decomposing. No relation has come for them.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, who confirmed the incident, said investigations had commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death, adding that no mark of violence was found on the couple.

He said, “At about 2.30pm, a report was received that decomposing corpses of a husband and wife, name still unknown, were allegedly found in their room on Sadius Crescent, Morogbo, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“The corpses were thereafter removed and deposited in the Badagry General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Investigation is in progress."



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018
Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018
Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

Nigerian Who Escaped Horrific Gas Explosion In Malaysia Shares Miracle Story

April 06, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

Physically challenged barber killed at Tuobodom

April 13, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web



GFA Politics: Things Learned From George Afriyie's Sacking

April 24, 2018

PLB Spokesperson Tamimu Issah rubbishes reports that Elmina Sharks have been banned ten home matches

April 24, 2018

Salah Stars As Superb Liverpool Take Control Against Roma

April 24, 2018

Mourinho Rejected Salah When He Was At Chelsea

April 24, 2018

Bryan Acheampong Foundation Registers 5000 Constituents Onto NHIS

April 24, 2018

Tension At Aduman SHS  As Headmaster Assaults Teachers

April 24, 2018

998 Presidential Staffers: Let’s Not Confuse The Fact – ExLA Group Boss

April 24, 2018

Nyarkotey College Of Holistic Medicine Holds Public Lecture On Alternative Medicine

April 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Stupendous Richard Ofori Guides Maritzburg United Into Historic NedBank Cup Final

April 23, 2018

Northern Regional FA Chairman Abdulai Alhassan Donates To Division Two Clubs

April 23, 2018

CAF President Ahmad To Visit Otumfuo Osei Tutu II At Manhyia On Monday Afternoon

April 23, 2018

Liverpool's Salah Named PFA Player Of The Year

April 23, 2018

Dramatic Napoli Winner Puts Pressure On Juventus

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!