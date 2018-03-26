There Are Actually 3 Callings For Christians (Not One)

Dan Soko
Throughout my pastoral ministry, I have been asked to help individuals discern God’s call. Yet, I must always ask the believer, “Which call are you talking about?”

The Word of God describes several kinds of calling, including a general call to everyone, an effectual call to His people, and what we might describe as a technical call to a particular vocation in life.

Let's look at the explanations below;
1. The General Call 
God gives the general call to every creature on earth. We are all called to turn away from our sins and to turn toward God and His plan for our salvation. This is the “fundamental prerequisite for the performance of any Christian service.”1 We are all called to live according to God’s law; we are all called to a life of service to God and our fellow man. So, every Christian—indeed, every person on earth—has a calling of a sort. This is known as God’s general call.

2. The Effectual Call 
Many Christians such as myself believe (along with Calvin and other Reformers) that there is also an effectual calling. In the effectual calling, the Holy Spirit improves upon the general call and makes it effective unto salvation. Those who respond to Christ in faith are the recipients of this effectual, internal call.

We may also observe from the Bible a third kind of call, a technical call:

3. The Technical Call 
This is a calling related to one’s life’s work.
John Calvin put it this way,

“The Lord bids each one of us in all life’s actions to look to his calling. For He knows with what great restlessness human nature flames, with what fickleness it is borne hither and thither, how its ambition longs to embrace various things at once. Therefore, lest through our stupidity and rashness everything be turned topsy-turvy, he has appointed duties for every man in his particular way of life. And that no one may thoughtlessly transgress his limits, He has named those various kinds of livings “callings.” Therefore, each individual has his own kind of living assigned to him by the Lord as a sort of sentry post, so that he may not heedlessly wander about throughout life.”

Your Duty: To Investigate Your Gifts and Circumstances 
Calvin taught that all men and women have a calling in life, and that it is their duty to investigate the gifts and circumstances of their lives to discover and exercise that calling to the glory of God. Of course, this doctrine brought enormous joy to the humble workers of that day, as it should today.

Within that broader technical calling, there are those who are a part of God’s kingdom (that is, those who have received an effectual call) who are also called to a certain, peculiar work in the kingdom.

Some Are Called to a Certain, Peculiar Kingdom Work 
For instance, some are called to go and journey to another land (such as Abraham). Others may receive a technical call to do something as special as bearing the Son of God (there’s only one of those: Mary!). Others (and this is our concern at present), having been called to repentance and faith, having been summoned by God Himself to be a part of His kingdom, receive a technical call to preach and minister in His name. Among those we would include the prophets and the apostles.

Discern Your Technical Call Carefully 
Amos grounds his authority to preach to the resistant hearers solely on his technical call. In fact, he tells us here that he once had another technical call—to be a sheep breeder and tender of sycamore trees—but that now the Lord has commanded him to prophesy.

It is likely that you, or someone you know well (perhaps a spouse, a sibling, a child, a parent, or a good friend) is in the process of considering whether or not he or she has a technical call to ministry. Discerning this carefully, and gaining clarity on the nature of the call, is one of the most important things they—or you—will ever do.

Pray Until You Know 
I am reminded of my own experience of discerning my technical call. The significance of this stage of the process was pressed home to me by an aging Nazarene preacher who once asked me, “Son, are you called?” I said, “I think so.” He asked again, “Son, I said, ‘Are you called?’” He grew somewhat agitated. So did I. I answered once more, “Yes, I think I am.”

He then drew closer to me and looked me right in the eye, “Son, you’d better know you are called. In the end, your call is all you got. Let me tell you what that means, boy. When they spread rumors about you, when they reject you, when they betray you, when they run you out of town, the only thing that will stand you in good stead will be that you know that you know that you know that you are called. Now go home and pray until you know!”

We Can Withstand the Pressure When We Know We Are Called 
Those were hard words. And good words. Amos knew. Amos could withstand the pressure of the priest and the king because he knew that, he knew that, he knew that, he was called.

So too must you know that you are called.

[written by Dr. Michael A. Milton]



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Omanbofuor

Omanbofuor

March 26, 2018
Game Of Marriage 2

Game Of Marriage 2

March 26, 2018
Faye Mpaebo 3

Faye Mpaebo 3

March 26, 2018

Most Read News

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018

Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

March 27, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Gov’t Rolls Out e-Gates Project At Ports

March 27, 2018

Best Of The Web



Heartless Gunmen Kill 2 Priests, 14 Worshippers In Benue

April 25, 2018

Presidency, Senate Face-Off Deepens Over Stolen Mace

April 25, 2018

Buhari Reacts To Headsmen Killing Of Worshippers, Pastors

April 25, 2018

[Cartoon] ‘1-hospital, 1-drone’

April 25, 2018

[Full Video] Infamous Moesha Bodoung’s CNN interview airs

April 25, 2018

Couple Found Dead In Their Apartment In Lagos

April 25, 2018

Caucus for Democratic Governance raises concerns over gov’t appointees’ payroll

April 25, 2018

Top Drug Baron & Robbery Gang Leader Nabbed By SARS

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Brilliant But Needy Boy Needs Support To Further His Education

April 23, 2018

Nigerians demand air quality data over pollution fears

April 23, 2018

Lafia Cooking Oil Launched

April 23, 2018

Abusuapanin Jailed For Court

April 23, 2018

Sentencing Of 3 Paddies Deferred By Court

April 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!