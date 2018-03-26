Forgive Me and I'll Become A Pastor, Teenage Robber Caught With 3 Guns Begs

Dan Soko
A teenage robbery suspect, Emmanuel, who was recently arrested by the Police in Lagos shocked detectives when he knelt down, weeping and begging to be set free. 
He promised become a pastor if he's pardoned.
The suspect, a student of Government Model Secondary School in Lagos, was paraded by Lagos Police boss, Imohimi Edgal, alongside 19 other robbery suspects arrested in different locations.

He said: “I am a student of Government Model Secondary School. I was arrested because I went to rob with members of my gang on the Island. This is the first time I am participating in robbery.

“Our leader is AY, and three others who escaped when Police came. The Police recovered three guns from me. They abandoned their guns inside the vehicle. I was holding the dagger while the others held the guns.

“I am feeling terrible; if God saves me from here, I will be a Pastor. I am a mass server and I do receive Holy Communion.”



