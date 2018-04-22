Too Much Killings: Reps Call For Sack Of Service Chiefs, Pass Vote Of No Confidence

The House of Representatives has called for the sack of service chiefs and security advisers to President Muhammadu Buhari over the incessant killing of Nigerians all over the country.Speaker of the house, Yakubu Dogara made this public in a statement he released on social media.

He wrote: "In response to widespread attacks on citizens across the country, the House of Representatives today passed a vote of no confidence on service chiefs and security advisers and called for their replacement. We also resolved to summon the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari in order to answer pertinent questions concerning what the Executive is doing to put a decisive end to the spate of killings across in different states of the Federation.

The foremost responsibility of government is to ensure the safety of lives and property and as a responsive Legislature backed by the mandate of our constituents, we cannot continue to look on as our people are murdered in cold blood."

