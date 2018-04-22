Too Much Killings: Reps Call For Sack Of Service Chiefs, Pass Vote Of No Confidence

Speaker of the house, Yakubu Dogara made this public in a statement he released on social media.
He wrote: "In response to widespread attacks on citizens across the country, the House of Representatives today passed a vote of no confidence on service chiefs and security advisers and called for their replacement. We also resolved to summon the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari in order to answer pertinent questions concerning what the Executive is doing to put a decisive end to the spate of killings across in different states of the Federation.
The foremost responsibility of government is to ensure the safety of lives and property and as a responsive Legislature backed by the mandate of our constituents, we cannot continue to look on as our people are murdered in cold blood."
