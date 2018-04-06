Here Are Ways To Whiten Your Teeth

Jumia shares some tricks.
Stay away from coffee and other teeth-staining foods
Coffee, tea, soda, fruit juice and red wine all easily stain teeth. Avoid exposure to these drinks in your efforts to keep your teeth white, especially after a whitening treatment.
Eat plenty of vegetables and fruits
Eating healthy vegetables and fruit can also keep your teeth white. Foods such as carrots, celery and apples provide plenty of vitamin C, which can trigger extra saliva production. Saliva washes away debris from your teeth, keeping them clean and sparkling.
Brush after drinking or eating
The best way to whiten your teeth naturally is to simply brush your teeth after eating or drinking something. This takes a lot of persistence and can even be kind of difficult depending on where you are at the time of eating.
Visit a dentist
If your teeth still don't look their whitest, schedule an appointment with your dentist for an in-office whitening. A professional whitening will brighten your teeth.
Brush with a whitening toothpaste
You can buy teeth whitening oral care products which can help to remove stains, whiten teeth and prevent stain buildup. Many of these products contain mild chemicals or polishing agents to lift surface stains and prevent them from reappearing.
Clean your tongue
Use a tongue scraper every morning to remove tongue residues and freshen your breath. A major cause of bad breath is the buildup of bacteria on the tongue, which a daily tongue scraping will help get rid. A clean tongue will prevent bacteria from taking over and browning your teeth.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- "I Didn’t Know Patience Jonathan Was Perm Sec" - Dudafa tells Court
- Son of Angola’s ex-President named in $500m fraud case
- Senators Insist On Overriding President Buhari’s Veto
- Story Of Monkeys Chasing People From Their Houses In Lagos
- Buhari Has Failed Nigerians - Yoruba, Ohanaeze, Arewa Youths
- Billions Taken From CBN: Presidency To Release More Evidence Against Jonathan?
- TY Danjuma’s People Reveal How Soldiers Aided Killer Herdsmen
- Lancaster University Ghana Law Students’ Journal ....Volume 2, March 2018 Article 6
- Include Treated Nets In Dowries
- Is NDC Really A Credible Alternative To The NPP Government?
- Government Has Not Neglected Poultry Sub-sector
- Red Flags Over Local Content In ECG
- Kassena Nankana: Open Defecation On The Rise
- We Will Force Government To Abrogate US Military Deal
- Business Complex Inaugurated In New Juaben
- MUCG Appeals For Support To Establish Business Model
- There Has Been No Proof That Sucking Breast Prevents Cancer
- Inter Milan Agree Terms With Juventus Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah
- Golden City Park Rented Out For Easter Convention; Chelsea, Sharks Fixture Rescheduled
- Black Queens Coach Mercy Tagoe Names Strong Squad For Japan Friendly
- Match Officials For Matchday 3 Announced
- Tech: 10 things in tech you need to know today (FB, GOOG)
- Kumawood: Lilwin sabotaging my acting career – Kwaku Manu
- ‘Smoking’ elephant in India baffles experts
- Tumblr deletes ‘Russian troll’ accounts
- Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire sign strategic pact to ‘control’ cocoa sector
- We Deserve Commendation For Apologizing To Nigerians - PDP
- Robbery Suspect With One Leg Hides Inside Ceiling In Lagos
- APC Reacts To PDP's Apology For Past Mistakes
- Ritual Killers' Den Uncovered In Kwara... suspect opens up
- Bill Gates Speaks Again: Nigerian Leaders Should Face Reality If They Must Make Progress
- Lucky Man Kills Big Snake That Would Have Ended His Life In Delta State (Photos)
- Youths Will Get 40 Percent Cabinet Appointments In My Govt - Atiku
- Koku Anyidoho Predicts 'Civil Coup' Following Ghana-US Military Deal
- US Military Base Agreement: The Identity Crises Of Ghana And Its Threats
- US Military Agreement: If I Don't Know Death, Don't I Look At Sleep?
- Remain Committed And Dedicated To Your Nursing Profession
- Was This Indecorous Hullabaloo Over The US-Ghana Military Agreement Really Worth It?
- Arise Ghana Youth For Your Country!
Click Here to Comment on this Article