Here Are Ways To Whiten Your Teeth

Dan Soko
When making a first impression, most worry about having aged or discoloured teeth, which can send a signal that you don’t really care about yourself. This is not always right. You may brush your teeth daily but it may never become white. Regardless, there are tricks for you to whiten your teeth to help you improve your oral and dental hygiene. 
Jumia shares some tricks.
Stay away from coffee and other teeth-staining foods
Coffee, tea, soda, fruit juice and red wine all easily stain teeth. Avoid exposure to these drinks in your efforts to keep your teeth white, especially after a whitening treatment.
Eat plenty of vegetables and fruits
Eating healthy vegetables and fruit can also keep your teeth white. Foods such as carrots, celery and apples provide plenty of vitamin C, which can trigger extra saliva production. Saliva washes away debris from your teeth, keeping them clean and sparkling.
Brush after drinking or eating
The best way to whiten your teeth naturally is to simply brush your teeth after eating or drinking something. This takes a lot of persistence and can even be kind of difficult depending on where you are at the time of eating.
Visit a dentist
If your teeth still don't look their whitest, schedule an appointment with your dentist for an in-office whitening. A professional whitening will brighten your teeth.
Brush with a whitening toothpaste
You can buy teeth whitening oral care products which can help to remove stains, whiten teeth and prevent stain buildup. Many of these products contain mild chemicals or polishing agents to lift surface stains and prevent them from reappearing.
Clean your tongue
Use a tongue scraper every morning to remove tongue residues and freshen your breath. A major cause of bad breath is the buildup of bacteria on the tongue, which a daily tongue scraping will help get rid. A clean tongue will prevent bacteria from taking over and browning your teeth.


About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

