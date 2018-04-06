Here Are Ways To Whiten Your Teeth

Jumia shares some tricks.

Stay away from coffee and other teeth-staining foods

Coffee, tea, soda, fruit juice and red wine all easily stain teeth. Avoid exposure to these drinks in your efforts to keep your teeth white, especially after a whitening treatment.

Eat plenty of vegetables and fruits

Eating healthy vegetables and fruit can also keep your teeth white. Foods such as carrots, celery and apples provide plenty of vitamin C, which can trigger extra saliva production. Saliva washes away debris from your teeth, keeping them clean and sparkling.

Brush after drinking or eating

The best way to whiten your teeth naturally is to simply brush your teeth after eating or drinking something. This takes a lot of persistence and can even be kind of difficult depending on where you are at the time of eating.

Visit a dentist

If your teeth still don't look their whitest, schedule an appointment with your dentist for an in-office whitening. A professional whitening will brighten your teeth.

Brush with a whitening toothpaste

You can buy teeth whitening oral care products which can help to remove stains, whiten teeth and prevent stain buildup. Many of these products contain mild chemicals or polishing agents to lift surface stains and prevent them from reappearing.

Clean your tongue

Use a tongue scraper every morning to remove tongue residues and freshen your breath. A major cause of bad breath is the buildup of bacteria on the tongue, which a daily tongue scraping will help get rid. A clean tongue will prevent bacteria from taking over and browning your teeth.