Protest In Senate Over Buhari’s Withdrawal of $496m Without Approval

Buhari, in the letter, however, disclosed that the money had already been withdrawn.
This, he said, was done to beat the deadline for the arms deal.
The planes will be delivered in 2020.
Senator Mathew Uroghide (PDP, Edo-South), however, raised a point of order to declare Buhari’s action illegal.
Uroghide said, “I heard very clearly when you read the letter that came from Mr. President over the payment that was made for the Tucano aircraft. I was completely taken aback because I represent a people.
“This letter that you just read to us now, with due respect to the office and the status of Mr. President, I want to say that what he just said, which you just read to us, is a violation of some of the provisions of the constitution. I stand on it with every vehemence and I want to read Section 80 (1),(2),(3) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution.”
The lawmaker read the sections of the constitution he made reference to.
He added, “What you have just read to us violates these provisions. Mr. President couldn’t have ever, and no Nigerian citizen that is up and active under the provisions of the constitution, is allowed to make any disbursement or any approval coming from any quarter, whether it is by the Council of State of the Federation or the committee of the governors or anybody in the Presidency, without approval or appropriation from this Assembly.
“I think it is important that we remind ourselves, because if we sit down here, posterity will judge us.”
Saraki interrupted Uroghide, noting that the matter would be taken at another time. He, however, admitted that the lawmaker had raised a valid point.
The Senate President also hinted that the matter might be raised at the next legislative day (Thursday) based on its importance and urgency.
He said, “You raised a very valid point. You came under privileges and you are making a point on the subject matter. Fine, but the point is that this has come now as a communication. What we are going to do is that, you will have your day in being able to express your views. This has come as a communication now; we will have to deter it.”
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Lancaster University Ghana Law Students’ Journal ....Volume 2, March 2018 Article 6
- Include Treated Nets In Dowries
- Is NDC Really A Credible Alternative To The NPP Government?
- Government Has Not Neglected Poultry Sub-sector
- Red Flags Over Local Content In ECG
- Kassena Nankana: Open Defecation On The Rise
- We Will Force Government To Abrogate US Military Deal
- Business Complex Inaugurated In New Juaben
- MUCG Appeals For Support To Establish Business Model
- There Has Been No Proof That Sucking Breast Prevents Cancer
- Inter Milan Agree Terms With Juventus Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah
- Golden City Park Rented Out For Easter Convention; Chelsea, Sharks Fixture Rescheduled
- Black Queens Coach Mercy Tagoe Names Strong Squad For Japan Friendly
- Match Officials For Matchday 3 Announced
- We Deserve Commendation For Apologizing To Nigerians - PDP
- Robbery Suspect With One Leg Hides Inside Ceiling In Lagos
- APC Reacts To PDP's Apology For Past Mistakes
- Ritual Killers' Den Uncovered In Kwara... suspect opens up
- Bill Gates Speaks Again: Nigerian Leaders Should Face Reality If They Must Make Progress
- Lucky Man Kills Big Snake That Would Have Ended His Life In Delta State (Photos)
- Youths Will Get 40 Percent Cabinet Appointments In My Govt - Atiku
- Koku Anyidoho Predicts 'Civil Coup' Following Ghana-US Military Deal
- US Military Base Agreement: The Identity Crises Of Ghana And Its Threats
- US Military Agreement: If I Don't Know Death, Don't I Look At Sleep?
- Remain Committed And Dedicated To Your Nursing Profession
- Was This Indecorous Hullabaloo Over The US-Ghana Military Agreement Really Worth It?
- Arise Ghana Youth For Your Country!
- Joint Action For Justice On The United States-Ghana Defence Pact
- CRI Credit Union Opens New Branch
- Migrants Trapped In Quagmire: Neglected By Their Own Country, Mistreated By The Host Country
- Steven Ackah To Launch Ghana Strategy Report
- CK Akunnor Confirms One-Year Deal As AshantiGold SC Coach
- Hamidu Fatawu Receives Maiden Black Satellites Call Up
- Vision FC Coach Vladislav Viric Delighted With Win Over FC Nania Despite Team's Attacking Flaws
- Ex-NAC Breda Youth Player Credits Matthew Amoah For Career Guidance
- Dreams FC's Maxwell Arthur Ready To Cement His Name In Black Satellites Squad
- GFA General Secretary Isaac Addo Applaud Media
- World: Harlem building where firefighter died will be demolished
- Entertainment: Former dean, boss to convicted gymnastics doctor, is arrested
Click Here to Comment on this Article