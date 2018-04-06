Lagos Govt. Approves Murder Trial of Husband of Lady Killed In Banana Island

In a statement on Wednesday, the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, said the state had already issued legal advice recommending Peter for prosecution based on the result of the forensic.
According to the attorney general, investigation showed overwhelming evidence that Peter killed his wife and child.
Zainab, a Nigerian singer, also known as Alizee, and her daughter were found dead in their apartment at Bellasta Towers, Banana Island, Ikoyi, on April 5, 2018.
The incident was said to have been reported to the police, which arraigned Peter on murder charges before a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba on April 11.
The magistrate, Kikelomo Adeyeye, had ordered that the defendant should be remanded in the Ikoyi Prison pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.
The Punch reports that the attorney general, Kazeem, said with the forensic investigation report, the stage was set for Peter to be prosecuted on murder charges before the Lagos State High Court.
The statement read partly, “The Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice on April 19, 2018 issued legal advice to the effect that a prima facie case of murder, contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, has been established against the suspect, Peter Nielsen – a Danish national.
“The suspect is, therefore, to stand trial before the High Court of Lagos State for the murder of his Nigerian wife and three-year-old daughter."
