Buhari To Be Summoned By House of Reps As Herdsmen Killings Gets Out of Control

Dan Soko
The House of Representatives resolved yesterday to summon President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to tell lawmakers how he had been handling the nation’s security, due to the heartless killings taking place daily.
President Buhari will be expected to face lawmakers’ questions, if he agrees to the summon, on why he had not sacked military and security chiefs having failed to secure lives and properties.

The lawmakers passed a vote of no confidence in the Service Chiefs.

The House also suspended legislative sittings for three days in solidarity with victims of the killings in the country.

The Nation reports that the House requested that killer herdsmen should be declared as terrorists, while all cattle rearers should undergo security profiling.

The decision of the lawmakers followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Mark Gbilah (APC, Benue), who said the Federal Government failed in its primary responsibility of welfare and security of lives and property to the people of his state.

Citing the killing of two clergymen and others on Tuesday, Gbilah said killing of people in their homes at night had not stopped.

According to him, army personnel deployed from the 72 Army battalion in Makurdi to quell the incessant murder in Gwer East, Gwer West and several other Local Govermemt Areas (LGAs) by armed herdsmen took the law into their hands in a blatant display of brigandage and criminality and attacked Naka town in retaliation for the alleged murder of one of their colleagues.

He expressed regret that security agencies did not employ a proactive strategy to preemptively attack the locations or carry out continuous surveillance of identified flash points.

Another Benue lawmaker Dickson Tarkighin (APC) said the people of Benue had lost faith in Nigeria.

Edward Pwajok (APC, Plateau) said the security chiefs should be summoned to face the lawmakers and be interrogated in the full glare of the world.

Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) said the President has breached the constitution by failing in his primary responsibility to the nation and that the House should not be afraid to activate the relevant provision for such breaches.

Kehinde Agboola (PDP, Ekiti) said: “It is like the leadership of this country is confused, if the President cannot resign, he should sack the Service Chiefs”.

Deputy Minority Leader Chukwuka Onyeama urged his colleagues to be decisive in their decision.

Aliyu Magaji (APC, Jigawa) said though he belonged to the ruling party but President Buhari has not shown enough capacity to convince Nigerians that he is capable of tackling the many challenges facing the country.

“Enough is enough, this beyond sentiment,the Service chief must go, if there is no Nigeria, we cannot be here,” he said.

The motion was unanimously adopted after it was put to a voice vote by Speaker Yakubu Dogara.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018
India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

India: Man Kept Dead Mother's Body' For Years

April 06, 2018
Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

Ronaldo's Tax Penalty Could Be Lowered If He Accepts Prison Sentence

April 06, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Painter Jailed Seven Years For Stealing GH¢3,350.00

April 25, 2018

Earth Day Marked With Sensitization Programmes, Exhibition

April 25, 2018
SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

SWAG Wish Isaac Dogboe Victory In WBO Title Bout

April 25, 2018
Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Wish Team Dogboe Success

April 25, 2018

Ashie’s Opponent, Mokoena Arrives In Ghana For WBO Africa Clash On Friday

April 25, 2018

Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight Frenchman Boyeaux on Friday

April 25, 2018

9BS To Partner SWAG And Kick Boxing

April 25, 2018

StarTimes Ghana Presents Real LED TV, 20 Decoders Towards 43rd SWAG Awards Night

April 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Fifa Set To Meet Over $25bn Offer To Launch Two Tournaments

April 24, 2018

UCL Preview: Liverpool vs AS Roma

April 24, 2018

Special Media Ticket For Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak Clash

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!