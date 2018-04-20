TRAGIC! Man Who Survived Helicopter Crash Gets Sliced To Death During Rescue By Another Chopper

According to The Sun UK, the man had been stranded on the Colombian hills of Cauca for a week after his Helify helicopter broke down...
Footage starts with the desperate man waving his hands frantically in the air as the rescue chopper begins to descend towards the ground.
Two technicians can be seen standing in front of the crash survivor, directing the pilot to the best place to land.
In a dramatic turn of events, the helicopter underwent what experts have called a dynamic rollover.
The pilot struggled to control the landing on such a steep hill but the aircraft tipped to the side.
The survivor and the pilot of the rescue chopper, Ivan Andres Lopez Londono, died in the incident.
Horrified viewers took to social media to express their shock.
One person wrote on Twitter: "How awful. This is terrible."
Another added: "An accident happens in a second. I hurt and feel sad for the family."
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Tech: A bullet in a shoe and people trampling over each other: Witnesses to the shooting at YouTube recall moments of panic (GOOG, GOOGL)
- Real Madrid dispatch Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus 3-0
- Tech: Read the e-mail Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees about the YouTube shooting
- Koku Anyidoho Predicts 'Civil Coup' Following Ghana-US Military Deal
- US Military Base Agreement: The Identity Crises Of Ghana And Its Threats
- US Military Agreement: If I Don't Know Death, Don't I Look At Sleep?
- Remain Committed And Dedicated To Your Nursing Profession
- Was This Indecorous Hullabaloo Over The US-Ghana Military Agreement Really Worth It?
- Arise Ghana Youth For Your Country!
- Joint Action For Justice On The United States-Ghana Defence Pact
- CRI Credit Union Opens New Branch
- Migrants Trapped In Quagmire: Neglected By Their Own Country, Mistreated By The Host Country
- Steven Ackah To Launch Ghana Strategy Report
- CK Akunnor Confirms One-Year Deal As AshantiGold SC Coach
- Hamidu Fatawu Receives Maiden Black Satellites Call Up
- World: Harlem building where firefighter died will be demolished
- Entertainment: Former dean, boss to convicted gymnastics doctor, is arrested
- Pretty Nigerian Lady Attacked With Acid Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery
- Pre-Wedding Photos Of Lovers Who Are Amputees
- Investigation Into The Alleged Electoral Commission Malpractices Seems To Be A Farce
- Emirates Celebrates 10 Years Of Mobile Phone Connectivity On Flights
- Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour
- How To Have A Good Night Rest While Travelling
- Kumasi Traders Fight KMA Over Relocation
- Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire To Dictate The Pace Of Cocoa Development
- NDC Military Deal With US Heads To Parliament
- One District, One Factory: NEIP Seals Partnerships In India To Drive Youth In Industry
- Eastern Forum Network Responds To So-Called Friends Of The Rawlingses
- Cultural Limitations Must Not Be A Barrier To Creativity - Kojo Yankah
- Dreams FC Youngster Samuel Pimpong Optimistic Ahead Of Wa All Stars Clash
- Farewell Luncheon: US Ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson to be replaced in July
- The Late Ebony's parents: Ebony's parents to reunite
- Ghana Female National Team: Black Queens travel to Japan today
- Kofi Adjorlolo: Has actor found a new lover?
- Injury Woes: Ghana's Baba Rahman optimistic to play first game for Schalke upon return from Chelsea
- Pulse Food: How to prepare 'Mpoto Mpoto' (Mashed cocoyam)
- Politics: Boris Johnson accused of making 'sexist' comments about Emily Thornberry
- Politics: Here are all the countries kicking out Russian diplomats over the Sergei Skripal nerve agent attack
- #NSMQ2018: Here are all the schools that have qualified for 2018 NSMQ
- Health Tips: 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore
- Paul Okoye: Singer discloses why P-Square never came back together
- Racism: I was abused in my childhood, Kevin-Prince Boateng on emotional human rights fight
Click Here to Comment on this Article