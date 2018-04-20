TRAGIC! Man Who Survived Helicopter Crash Gets Sliced To Death During Rescue By Another Chopper

Dan Soko
A man who had survived a helicopter crash, has suffered a really tragic fate while being rescued by another helicopter.

According to The Sun UK, the man had been stranded on the Colombian hills of Cauca for a week after his Helify helicopter broke down...
Footage starts with the desperate man waving his hands frantically in the air as the rescue chopper begins to descend towards the ground.

Two technicians can be seen standing in front of the crash survivor, directing the pilot to the best place to land.

In a dramatic turn of events, the helicopter underwent what experts have called a dynamic rollover.

The pilot struggled to control the landing on such a steep hill but the aircraft tipped to the side.

The survivor and the pilot of the rescue chopper, Ivan Andres Lopez Londono, died in the incident.

Horrified viewers took to social media to express their shock.

One person wrote on Twitter: "How awful. This is terrible."

Another added: "An accident happens in a second. I hurt and feel sad for the family."



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

March 27, 2018
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

March 27, 2018
President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

President George Weah Arrives In Ghana For 2-Day Visit

April 06, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Meek Mill Released From Prison

April 26, 2018

NDC Deletes Moles From Register

April 26, 2018

Maame Dokono Jabs Moesha Boduong Over Artificial Body

April 26, 2018

OD4 Returns To Showbiz As Actor

April 26, 2018

Chieftaincy Factions Clash In Bolga

April 26, 2018

DKB Joins Hitz FM

April 26, 2018

Minister Pleads For Patience

April 26, 2018

Moesha Generalises Again In CNN’s Full Interview

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Deputy Hearts of Oak Coach Nii Odoom Upbeat Ahead Of Kotoko Super Clash

April 24, 2018

2018 CAF CONFED. CUP: ASEC Mimosas Marksman Amed Toure Relishes Aduana Stars Clash

April 24, 2018

Micheal Essien Lavishes Praises On 'Fantastic' Mohammed Salah

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!