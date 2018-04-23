Presidency Reacts To House of Reps Summoning Buhari

Dan Soko
The special adviser on media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina has responded to the summon by the house of representatives asking the President to appear before it.
The presidential aide said Buhari will respond to the summon appropriately.

Recall that the House of Representatives on Wednesday summoned Buhari to appear before it to answer questions over the incessant killings in the country, particularly the killing of 19 persons in Benue state.

Suspected herdsmen had invaded a Catholic church in Benue, killing two priests and 17 worshippers.

The lawmakers said Buhari should appear at the green chamber to brief them on efforts being made to address the killings.

Speaking during a Channels TV programme on Wednesday, Adesina said though the president is yet to be officially summoned, he would react appropriately when that happens.

Asked if the president would appear before the lawmakers, the presidential spokesman said his principal may not have heard of the summon prior to the time he was being interviewed.

“When the lawmakers communicate their decision to the president, it would be handled appropriately,” he said.

He, however, did not state if the president is going to honour the summon when officially invited.

The House had earlier invited VP Yemi Osinbajo.


Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Is There A Curse With Winning Big Money In The Lottery?

March 27, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018

Shock In Australia As Ghana’s Deaf And Dumb Contingent Sing And Dance

April 06, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Donewell, Happy FM Stock Blood Bank

April 26, 2018

MTN Asantehene Golf Postponed

April 26, 2018

Novartis Fights Malaria With $100m

April 26, 2018

Taylor Slams Hearts

April 26, 2018

Dr Ahmad Ahmad Dedicates Award To CAF

April 26, 2018

Gov’t To Establish Research Fund For Universities – Nana Addo

April 26, 2018

I Have Good Connections At The Presidency; No One Can Touch Me – Lebanese Galamseyer Brags (VIDEO)

April 26, 2018

Salah, Contender For Ballon d’Or

April 26, 2018

MOST POPULAR

998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP

April 25, 2018

Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like

April 26, 2018

Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe

April 24, 2018

S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests

April 24, 2018

African CSOs Confer In Accra

April 24, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!