Presidency Reacts To House of Reps Summoning Buhari

The special adviser on media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina has responded to the summon by the house of representatives asking the President to appear before it.The presidential aide said Buhari will respond to the summon appropriately.

Recall that the House of Representatives on Wednesday summoned Buhari to appear before it to answer questions over the incessant killings in the country, particularly the killing of 19 persons in Benue state.

Suspected herdsmen had invaded a Catholic church in Benue, killing two priests and 17 worshippers.

The lawmakers said Buhari should appear at the green chamber to brief them on efforts being made to address the killings.

Speaking during a Channels TV programme on Wednesday, Adesina said though the president is yet to be officially summoned, he would react appropriately when that happens.

Asked if the president would appear before the lawmakers, the presidential spokesman said his principal may not have heard of the summon prior to the time he was being interviewed.

“When the lawmakers communicate their decision to the president, it would be handled appropriately,” he said.

He, however, did not state if the president is going to honour the summon when officially invited.

The House had earlier invited VP Yemi Osinbajo.