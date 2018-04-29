Policemen Run Away From Their Station Over Killing Of Soldier

Dan Soko
Several hours after soldiers sacked a police station in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State over the killing of a soldier, policemen attached to the Rumukpakani Police Station have refused to return to their duty posts.

A policeman had on Thursday shot and killed the soldier, who was in mufti, after tagging him an armed robber...
The deceased soldier was said to have come out of a hotel armed with a pistol before he was accosted by a team of policemen, who allegedly shot him, after he tried to identify himself.

Dissatisfied with the killing of their colleague, some soldiers had stormed the Rumukpakani Police Station, and reportedly arrested the Divisional Police Officer and eight others, including the policeman who shot the soldier.

Some suspects in the police cell were said to have taken advantage of the commotion to escape.

Punch correspondent, who was at the police station, observed that the station had been deserted.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The policemen, who took the soldier’s corpse to the Rumukpakani Police Station, celebrated because they thought that they had killed an armed robber.

“It was learnt that some of the policemen at the station began to leave the station when they gathered that the man they shot was a soldier.

“The police thought the man was an armed robber. So, after killing him, they brought his corpse to their station and were rejoicing, firing gunshots into the air.

“The celebration stopped when they realised that the person they killed was a soldier,” the source added.

A policeman attached to the station told Punch that policemen had abandoned the station.

“The soldier was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. You know that when this type of incident happens, you cannot find anybody there (police station),” he said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the killing of the soldier.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zaki Ahmed, was already meeting with relevant authorities.

The spokesman for the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Major Aminu Iliyasu, stated that security agencies had cordial relationships.

Iliyasu said, “The incident is now being jointly investigated and there will be a joint statement on the matter,” he added.



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Health Screening Held In Bolgatanga

May 18, 2018

Anti-counterfeit, Illicit Drug Use Laws Should Be Enforced

May 18, 2018

Be In The News For Positive Reasons

May 18, 2018

Ghana Urged To Review GNDPS Regulations

May 18, 2018

PICTURES: Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye involved in near accident

May 18, 2018

Cancel $89m Telecom Deal With Haitian Company–IMANI Tells Government

May 18, 2018

Tamale Fight: Retired Captain Says Police Didn't Show Military Any Respect

May 18, 2018

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: WHO In Emergency Talks

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Mahama Is Just Wickedly Dumb

May 16, 2018

Jumia Launches ”Big Home Makeover” Campaign

May 16, 2018

Ghana Government Warns US Against Abuse Of Ghanaian Deportees

May 16, 2018

Ghana Has Only 15 Out of 2,900 Plastic Surgeons Required

May 16, 2018

Farnese Blue Diamond Fetched $6.7m At Geneva Auction

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!