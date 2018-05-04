Face Of Man Arraigned For Operating Illegal Polytechnic

The Enugu zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday May 16, 2018 arraigned one Isidore Ojukwu Nwankwo, before Justice A. M Liman of the Federal High Court Enugu, Enugu State on a six count charge of conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretences.Nwankwo defrauded prospective students of millions of naira, an offence which contravenes Section 1(1)(a) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and Punishable Under Section 1(3) of the Same Act.

A case of fraud, conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretences was reported to the Commission by one Ezeh Emmanuel and Nineteen other students of Enugu Polytechnic Ndeaboh, Ani-Nri LGA of Enugu State against Dr. Isidore Ojukwu Nwankwo, saying they were deceived by Isidore who told him that the school belonged to the Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial Zone in collaboration with Enugu State Government.

Investigation however revealed that some of the victims got to know about the school through some posters in strategic locations in town. The students were made to pay the sum of N5, 000 for admission form, N10, 000 for Acceptance Fee and N35, 000 for 1st Semester school fees each.

Further investigations also revealed that the school was not recognized by government neither was it registered with National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Dr. Ojukwu pleaded not guilty to all the count charges preferred against him.

In view of the accused person’s plea, the prosecuting counsel Barr. Michael Ani, applied for a trial date and prayed his Lordship to remand the accused in prison custody but the defense counsel, Barr. C. C Agwu informs the court of a motion for bail of his client.

The prosecuting counsel opposed the bail application on the ground that the accused had earlier jumped bail an administrative bail granted him by the commission.

Justice Liman granted the accused bail in the sum of N5, 000, 000 (Five Million Naira) and one surety in like sum. The surety, he ruled, should have landed property within the jurisdiction of the court and must not be below the rank of a director in either the State or Federal Ministry.

He equally ordered the surety to be verified by relevant court registrar and the EFCC. He ordered the defendant to be remanded in EFCC custody pending when he perfects his bail conditions.

