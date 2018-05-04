Woman lures boy to abduct little girl during church service

It was learnt that a young woman had acted as a relative of the girl and gone to the church premises on Sunday, May 5, 2018, while the service was ongoing.
The stranger reportedly asked a boy she met on the premises to help her call Ndukwe from the children’s section of the church.
She was said to have lured the boy back to the church with some money while she feigned a discussion with Ndukwe. She fled with the girl before the boy could return to the premises.
The mother of the girl, Dominica Ireke, told Punch that her daughter attended the church that day in company with her grandmother, who became worried around 12:00pm when she expected the six-year-old to join her at the main hall of the church.
Ireke said, “We worship at Christian Pentecostal Mission. I personally dressed her for the church that day before she went with my mother. The church has a children’s section where she attends. The service ended around 12:00pm and she was supposed to move over to where my mother was.
“After a while, my mother went to look for her and found out that she was missing. We searched everywhere for her throughout that day. The next day, I went back to the church. A small boy of about eight years old said he saw a slim, fair-complexioned lady wearing a low haircut. He said the woman told him to go and call J-J’s younger sister, which is Success.
“The boy said he went with Success to meet the woman and that when he asked the girl if she knew the lady, she said no. The woman then gave him money to take inside the church as offering. When he came out again, he found out that the woman had gone away with Success.”
Ireke, a single mother of three, further explained that two women confirmed to have seen the abductor with Success, but it never occurred to them that she had a sinister motive.
At the Uratta Police Division where the case was reported, the victim’s mother said the boy, a lady she suspected as well as the women, were invited for interrogation.
She stated that, “The women said they asked the abductor what she was doing with Success but did not probe her further because she sounded rude. The police asked the boy if the lady he suspected was the one who abducted Success. He said no.”
The grandfather of the victim, who identified himself only as Jacob, said he was amazed when he received the news of the abduction.
He said, “The mother called me recently about the school fees of Ndukwe and her brother and I promised to get back to her. My wife called the mother to come and collect the money for their school fees and upkeep; that was when she knew about the abduction.”
The Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said he was not available to comment on the incident on health grounds and directed our correspondent to the state Commissioner of Police, Michael Ogbizi, for comment.
Calls made to the CP’s line rang out while a text message sent to him was not responded to as well.
When Punch called a line on the church website, an official, who did not identify himself, said he was not aware of the incident.
He said, “I don’t know anything about that (abduction.). So, I can’t say anything about it. I am hearing it from you. Moreover, I am not in the communication department to give you any information. Please discuss with the people at Aba.”
Enquiries sent to the email of the church had yet to be replied to as of press time.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Nigeria's Buhari under fire for saying youths want everything free
- Senegal police fire tear gas to break up anti-government protest
- FIFA Dismiss Rhian Brewster’s Claim Of Racism
- Chelsea’s Alonso Banned For Three Games For Violent Conduct
- CAF Competitions: Nigeria Set To Lose Slots
- Beware of fake news – Mac Manu
- Zylofon CEO donates GHC 20,000 to Ghana U-17 and U-20 teams
- ‘The Tiger’s Roar’ On April 27
- "We Want To Rebrand And Rebuild Ashantigold" - Frederick Acheampong
- Elmina Sharks Prez. Papa Kwesi Nduom Rejects Report Of Assault On Referee Nuhu Liman
- Ethiopia prime minister names new cabinet
- Oil theft 'costing Libya over $750 mn annually'
- AshantiGold SC Coach CK Akonnor Delighted With WAFA Draw
- Andre Ayew Anticipates 'Difficult' Manchester City Clash
- FIFA Hand Out Fines For ‘Third Party’ Deals
- Russia 2019: VAR Replay Clips To Be Shown On Big Screens
- Microfinance Finance Institutions: BoG to take action against MFIs breaking rules
- WATCH: Lady Kess drops colourful video for "To Wo Boase"
- Strategy: 12-year-old Jeff Bezos designed a survey to rate his middle-school teachers (AMZN)
- Girls & Women: 7 facts that show why poverty is sexist
- Finance: The Southwest plane window blew out after engine explosion, but airplane windows are stronger than you think
- Special Prosecutor: Supreme Court throws Ayine's application against Amidu
- Help save Ghana from corruption - Auditors told
- Ernest Thompson, others to face prosecution
- Don’t tribalise the creation of new regions - Togbe Afede
- Breakfast meeting on 2018 budget and its implication on businesses
- I knew I would score against Hearts – Karela’s William Opoku
- Okyeame Kwame explains why he now rides a motorbike
- Even Guardiola can’t save Kotoko – Paa Kwesi Fabin
- GPL Review: Fabin pleads patience with bumbling Kotoko
- Two teenagers flogged by Obinim for fornication ‘missing’; Police can’t find them
Click Here to Comment on this Article