Top Four Affordable Phones Anyone Can Buy

Huawei Honor 9 Lite

The Honor 9 Lite doesn't seem to have any of the usual compromises you'd expect when getting a budget phone. It has an elegant blue design, expansive 5.6-inch display and four cameras. It is also friendly to your wallet.

Infinix Zero 5 Pro

Released on November 22, 2017, Infinix joined the dual rear camera bandwagon – a move long overdue – with the Infinix Zero 5 Pro. The Zero 5 Pro also doubles as the first smartphone from the OEM to feature RAM as high as 6GB.

Gionee A1 LITE

Packing in a humongous battery, the Gionee A1 Lite is a smartphone for users who would like to avoid hooking up to a power outlet frequently. This stripped-down variant of the Gionee A1 also promises something impressive for the selfie enthusiasts. It has 32GB storage, up to 64GB memory card and 4000 mAh Li-ion Battery.

The Nokia 1 runs on Android and has a colourful plastic design. It has a removable battery, two SIM-card slots and expandable storage.

In line with this, Jumia Nigeria shares the top affordable phones to buy.