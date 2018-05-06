Top Four Affordable Phones Anyone Can Buy

Dan Soko
When it comes to cheap, good phones, there are more than enough to go round. This is because the cost of phones has significantly dropped and software is getting better. 
In line with this, Jumia Nigeria shares the top affordable phones to buy.
Huawei Honor 9 Lite
The Honor 9 Lite doesn't seem to have any of the usual compromises you'd expect when getting a budget phone. It has an elegant blue design, expansive 5.6-inch display and four cameras. It is also friendly to your wallet.
Infinix Zero 5 Pro
Released on November 22, 2017, Infinix joined the dual rear camera bandwagon – a move long overdue – with the Infinix Zero 5 Pro. The Zero 5 Pro also doubles as the first smartphone from the OEM to feature RAM as high as 6GB.
Gionee A1 LITE
Packing in a humongous battery, the Gionee A1 Lite is a smartphone for users who would like to avoid hooking up to a power outlet frequently. This stripped-down variant of the Gionee A1 also promises something impressive for the selfie enthusiasts. It has 32GB storage, up to 64GB memory card and 4000 mAh Li-ion Battery.
The Nokia 1 runs on Android and has a colourful plastic design. It has a removable battery, two SIM-card slots and expandable storage.


Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

