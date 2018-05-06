Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in style

Before an audience of 600 guests at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle and many watching worldwide, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle yesterday exchanged vows to be husband and wife.Notable wedding attendees included Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, James Blunt, Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham and George and Amal Clooney.

The ceremony included so many highlights, including a reading from the late Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, and a rousing sermon from Bishop Michael Curry which he included quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

After the wedding, Harry and Meghan stepped out to acknowledge the 200 representatives in attendance from charities that Harry supports.

From there, the newlyweds took a carriage ride around Windsor Town that lasted about 25 minutes.

Following the ride, the newlyweds attended a lunched reception at St. George’s Hall hosted by the queen. HML!

