I wasn’t an absentee student at UNILAG – Odunlade Adekola

It is no longer news that popular actor, Odunlade Adekola, recently went back to school and had his convocation ceremony at the University of Lagos some weeks ago.

Speaking with Sunday Scoop about the highlights of his time in school, the actor stated that he had to humble himself to learn. “Being in school was a really thrilling experience for me. I was humbled in the sense that I had to attend classes, do assignments, sit for exams and carry out other academic activities. I had a good relationship with all the lecturers that taught me and the students too. There was nothing like celebrity status.