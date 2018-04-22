Nigerian Man Graduates In Style, Gets Full Time Offer From Microsoft, Amazon In US

Dan Soko
A Nigerian identified as Ayo Bamidele, has taken to social media to share a brief of his success story.

The young man who lives in New Jersey, USA, revealed that his mother had to spank him after he revealed he was going to study Political science against her choice of Medicine or Law.

Below is what he wrote; "Five years ago, I told my mom I was going to major in Political Science knowing she wanted medicine or law. She pulled over and gave me a quick two piece combo.

"Today I’ve got a Bachelors Degree, a Masters Degree with distinctions, and I accepted a full time offer with Microsoft. I also know she’s very proud. The person you are is like nobody else in the world, so don’t let ‘em tell you otherwise."



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

