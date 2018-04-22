Nigerian Man Graduates In Style, Gets Full Time Offer From Microsoft, Amazon In US

The young man who lives in New Jersey, USA, revealed that his mother had to spank him after he revealed he was going to study Political science against her choice of Medicine or Law.
"Today I’ve got a Bachelors Degree, a Masters Degree with distinctions, and I accepted a full time offer with Microsoft. I also know she’s very proud. The person you are is like nobody else in the world, so don’t let ‘em tell you otherwise."
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- WAFA SC Promote U16 Coach Sadiq Abubakar As Stop-Gap Ahead Of Ebusua Dwarfs Clash
- Let's not split NPP before 2020 — Hamid to delegates
- LIVE UPDATES: Man United 2-1 Tottenham (FA Cup semis)
- Standards Authority to check imports with EasyPass
- Zylofon to sponsor Ghana Premier League
- Police, FDA pick up Tramadol dealers in Tamale
- ‘Gov’t clears GHC1 billion out of GHC1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt’ – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv
- Mahama left 678 of the 998 Presidential staffers – Nitiwul
- Government clears Gh¢1 billion out of Gh¢1.2 billion NHIS inherited debt” – Akufo-Addo
- Ghanaian Clubs Work To Thwart Our Efforts In Africa - Yusif Abubakar
- Beware of fake news – Mac Manu
- Zylofon CEO donates GHC 20,000 to Ghana U-17 and U-20 teams
- Europa League Trophy Stolen From Vehicle In Mexico
- CONFIRMED... Zylofon Media To Sponsor Ghana Premier League
- First Trust Savings And Loans Picks Up African Quality Award
- UNDP Disowns Cantonments Building
- Let Us Deal With The Corrupt--DI
- Heads Must Roll Fast and Big Time! (Part 1)
- B/A Police Command Moves To Clamp Down On Criminals
- Grandfather Caged Following Shooting Of 6-Year-Old Boy
- FDA Declares War On Tramadol Dealers In B/A
- PUWU Takes On MiDA's Selection Of Meralco As ECG Manager
- Surprise and concern as king changes Swaziland's name
- France deports Salafist preacher accused of hate speech
- Jordan Ayew Nominated For Swansea City Supporters' Player of the Season
- Rexona Launches Grassroots African Football Development Programme With Chelsea FC
- Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?
- Blame Appointment Committee For Nuhu Liman's Assault - Nana Oduro Sarfo
- Demand: I need a new car from Akufo-Addo - Akua Donkor
- Strategy: Kardashian sisters are the latest victims of America's retail apocalypse
- Tech: The dazzling Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend — here's how to see the shooting stars
- Tech: Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are better with female superheroes — and 5 other facts from Rotten Tomatoes
- Politics: 1 student shot, another in custody after shooting at Florida high school, authorities say
- Politics: Senator Chuck Schumer is introducing legislation to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level
- Tech: China's latest energy megaprojects show that coal is really on the way out
- Finance: Takeda's considering turning up the heat on its bid for Shire (TKPYY, SHPG)
- Ghana Premier League: "We don’t need old man Dong Bortey"- Karela FC coach
- Ghana is looking for entrepreneurs – Agyin Asare
- Five suspected drug peddlers arrested
- “African time mantra’’ is anti-development - DCE
- AfDB/AIMS to strengthen industrial transformation
Click Here to Comment on this Article