Policemen Disgrace Civil Defence Officer, Bundle Him Into Van

Dan Soko
In what many have described as embarrassing and disappointing, men of the Nigeria Police force have been caught on camera fighting, beating and assaulting an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
The exact state where the incident happened is yet to be made known. In the trending clip, the police officers numbering over 4 could be seen beating, dragging, kicking and forcefully trying to bundle the Civil Defence officer into their car which he resisted.

The officers were also seen dragging gun with the Civil Defence officer which was totally dangerous and capable of causing death.



The unprofessional conduct of the police officers attracted the attention of a large crowd who watched the shameful scenario play out.


About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

