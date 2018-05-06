Buhari To Lead 1 Million Nigerians For Democracy Walk

Dan Soko
The National Democracy Stakeholders Group (NSDG), a pro-democracy and non-profit organisation, says President Muhammadu Buhari will lead the 2018 edition of “Democracy Solidarity Walk”.
Kletsaint Akor, NSDG’s convener, told reporters that Buhari would lead the walk scheduled for May 29 at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

He said the walk, organised by NSDG in collaboration with state and non-state partners, would also be led by governors in the 36 state capitals across Nigeria.

According to Akor, the walk, which is the fourth edition with the theme “Walk for credible, free and fair 2019 election”, is expected to attract over 1 million people nationwide.

He said the aim of the exercise was to moblise Nigerians to take ownership of the 2019 electoral process through participation, enlightenment and protection of Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

“The 2018 edition of the annual Democracy Solidarity Walk will be led by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja and the governors in each of the 36 states,” he said.

“It is expected to draw participation from all Nigerian democracy stakeholders, including representatives of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), political parties, National Orientation Agency, aspirants to elective political offices.

“Others expected to participate are the media, pro-democracy groups, civil society groups, development partners, students union representatives, Non-Governmental Organisations and ordinary Nigerian citizens whose best interests are served by credible elections.”



About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

