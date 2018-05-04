Explore Nigeria With These Top Four Tour Operators

However, if you want the best, tour operators in the country, Jumia Travel identifies some of them.
Social Prefect Tour
Chiamaka Ngozi Obuekwe is the Chief Executive Officer of Social Prefect Tours, a travel brand which organises group tours, school excursions, corporate retreats, holiday packages and also offer tour guide services in Nigeria. Social Prefect Tour is one of the popular tour operators in Nigeria.
Unravelling Nigeria
Unravelling Nigeria is a company that uses an online platform to create awareness on the tourism potentials of every state in Nigeria. They are dedicated to finding every tourist attraction around the country and showcasing it to the world so that Nigeria can become a top tourism destination. It is owned by Lola Daniyan.
TP Adventures
TVP Adventures makes travel easy and affordable. It is a one-stop shop for group tours within Nigeria and Africa. TVP Adventures specialises in cultural, historical and nature tours across Nigeria and Africa.
Tour2Nigeria
Tour2Nigeria offers a window to various cultural and tourism potentials available in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria. Tour2Nigeria promotes the country’s rich culture and offer information that is second-to-none to both local and international visitors.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Face Of Notorious Robber Nabbed During Midnight Operation
- Winners Chapel Pastor Rescued By Nigeria Navy After Days In Kidnappers Den
- Big Woman Posing As Immigration Officer Arrested In Lagos For S*x Slavery
- Akufo-Addo claims GHC1bn paid to clear 1.2bn NHIS debt
- Politics: The UK Treasury's Robert Jenrick talks to Business Insider about inequality, productivity, and whether he'd rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck
- Finance: Someone transferred $99 million in litecoin — and it only cost them $0.40 in fees
- NPP Government: Don't believe the media- Mac Manu charges NPP supporters
- PHOTOS: 2 Boko Haram Commanders & Doctor Surrender
- Teju Babyface & Wife Welcome Twins After Over 5yrs of Marriage
- Faces Of Armed Robbers Captured By FSARS Operatives In Lagos
- Photos Fro! Church Wedding Of Donald Duke's Daughter
- 998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse
- Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa
- The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency
- Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives
- For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!
- A Tribute To Baba Ayo Adebanjo
- Accra Tech And Maryland Universities Collaborate For US University Internships
- Otiko Grabs Award For Promoting Gender Equality
- Ghanaians Are No Fools, Inusah Fuseini!
- Mustapha Hamid Must Step Up His Game
- Prof. Joshua Alabi on '21 minutes with KKB'
- My adversaries have toughened me – Newly elected Greater Accra NPP Chairman
- Speaker not staying in government bungalow after taking rent advance – Kweku Baako
- 2019 U20 AFCON: Black Satellites to play Algeria in second round qualifier
- In Japan: World's oldest person Nabi Tajima dead aged 117
- Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group
- General Murtala Mohammed: 42 years ago, one of Nigeria's most promising leaders was assassinated
- Sports: This is everything boxing champion Floyd Mayweather eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner
- Interesting Ways The Word of God Can Give You A New Beginning
- Troops guard Madagascar square after violent protests
- Is our democracy growing at all? Not so!!
- Anti –corruption group, Egality Law petition EC: gives 14 days ultimatum to investigate alleged corruption at EC
- I want to make Ghana the 'moneyhub' of Africa – Prof Alabi
- We will compel Akufo-Addo to live with dissent - Minority Leader
- I’m not noisy, but I am working – Zongo Devt Minister to critics
- I don’t see anything wrong with SSNIT OBS contract – Former Board Chairman
- Chairman Wontumi calls for unity after Ashanti NPP polls
- Media trial of Ernest Thompson unfair – Prof Alabi
- World: About 2 dozen white nationalists turn out for rally in Georgia
- Entertainment: Onetime Mets Ace is demoted to the bullpen
- Entertainment: Gleyber Torres is joining the Yankees
Click Here to Comment on this Article