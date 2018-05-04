Explore Nigeria With These Top Four Tour Operators

Dan Soko
Nigeria is a beautiful country and one of the thrilling ways to explore this beauty is by going on group tours. Of course, you can visit these destinations on your own but to unearth the real excitement in travelling, it is advisable you go in a group. Presently, there are quite a number of tour operators that organise tours to different Nigerian destinations. So, it is not difficult to get a tour operator to get away with. 
However, if you want the best, tour operators in the country, Jumia Travel identifies some of them.
Social Prefect Tour
Chiamaka Ngozi Obuekwe is the Chief Executive Officer of Social Prefect Tours, a travel brand which organises group tours, school excursions, corporate retreats, holiday packages and also offer tour guide services in Nigeria. Social Prefect Tour is one of the popular tour operators in Nigeria.
Unravelling Nigeria
Unravelling Nigeria is a company that uses an online platform to create awareness on the tourism potentials of every state in Nigeria. They are dedicated to finding every tourist attraction around the country and showcasing it to the world so that Nigeria can become a top tourism destination. It is owned by Lola Daniyan.
TP Adventures
TVP Adventures makes travel easy and affordable. It is a one-stop shop for group tours within Nigeria and Africa. TVP Adventures specialises in cultural, historical and nature tours across Nigeria and Africa. 
Tour2Nigeria
Tour2Nigeria offers a window to various cultural and tourism potentials available in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria. Tour2Nigeria promotes the country’s rich culture and offer information that is second-to-none to both local and international visitors.


About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

