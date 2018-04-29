Olisa Metuh Collapses In Court, Judge Reacts Angrily

Etiaba announced his withdrawal from the case after the judge, Justice Okon Abang, insisted that the trial would continue in the aftermath of Metuh’s fall while the proceedings were about to begin Monday.
Metuh fell while making his way to the dock.
The judge insisted that the defence should call its next witness.
“It will be against all procedure of trial to say I want to continue when my client is lying down and I don’t know whether he is dead or alive,” Etiaba said.
But the judge refused Etiaba’s application to withdraw from the trial, saying “it is an attempt to delay this trial”.
The lawyer however, while he remained in the court, insisted that he had withdrawn from the case.
The Punch reports that he refused to offer further contributions even when asked for by the judge.
Metuh, who with his company, Destra Investment Limited, is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for the N400m he allegedly received fraudulently from the Office of the National Security Adviser in 2014, fell down, shortly after the case was called on Monday.
The incident happened at about 9.01am in the courtroom on Monday.
Metuh was seated in the courtroom close to the dock before the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, began sitting.
But Metuh fell as he was moving towards the dock.
The judge had to stand down the matter to enable medical officials attend to the defendant.
The court’s medical officials, whose attention were called after the incident, entered the courtroom at about 9.19am.
On resuming sitting, the judge asked three of the court’s officials to narrate what happened.
They all said Metuh defied the judge’s warning not to go to the dock but to remain seated in his position.
One of the doctors who attended to Metuh has informed the judge that the defendant needed to see his doctor.
When the judge asked him for his opinion, EFCC’s lawyer, Mr. Sylvanus Tahir, did not oppose the application stop hearing to enable the defendant to see his doctor.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- PHOTOS: 2 Boko Haram Commanders & Doctor Surrender
- Teju Babyface & Wife Welcome Twins After Over 5yrs of Marriage
- Faces Of Armed Robbers Captured By FSARS Operatives In Lagos
- 998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse
- Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa
- The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency
- Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives
- For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!
- A Tribute To Baba Ayo Adebanjo
- Accra Tech And Maryland Universities Collaborate For US University Internships
- Otiko Grabs Award For Promoting Gender Equality
- Ghanaians Are No Fools, Inusah Fuseini!
- Mustapha Hamid Must Step Up His Game
- 2019 U20 AFCON: Black Satellites to play Algeria in second round qualifier
- In Japan: World's oldest person Nabi Tajima dead aged 117
- Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group
- General Murtala Mohammed: 42 years ago, one of Nigeria's most promising leaders was assassinated
- Interesting Ways The Word of God Can Give You A New Beginning
- Troops guard Madagascar square after violent protests
- Is our democracy growing at all? Not so!!
- Anti –corruption group, Egality Law petition EC: gives 14 days ultimatum to investigate alleged corruption at EC
- I want to make Ghana the 'moneyhub' of Africa – Prof Alabi
- We will compel Akufo-Addo to live with dissent - Minority Leader
- I’m not noisy, but I am working – Zongo Devt Minister to critics
- World: About 2 dozen white nationalists turn out for rally in Georgia
- Entertainment: Onetime Mets Ace is demoted to the bullpen
- Entertainment: Gleyber Torres is joining the Yankees
- World: Drone base in Niger ramps up a Murky U.S. war
- World: Verne Troyer, Mini-Me in austin powers movies, dies at 49
- Shocking: T.T of 'taxi drive' series dismisses death reports
- In Uganda: Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
- Politics: A small group protests Akufo-Addo as he leaves London School of Economics
- I want to make Ghana the ‘moneyhub’ of Africa – Prof Alabi
- We will compel Akufo-Addo to live with dissent – Minority Leader
- My adversaries have toughened me – Newly elected Gt. Accra NPP Chairman
- I’m not noisy, but I am working – Zongo Devt Minister to critics
- I don’t see anything wrong with SSNIT OBS contract – Former Board Chairman
- Chairman Wontumi calls for unity after Ashanti NPP polls
- Media trial of Ernest Thompson unfair – Prof Alabi
- Obinim finally responds to sticker challenge
- You’re my type of girl – Patapaa tells Delay
- I was fed up but I’m sorry – ‘remorseful’ Patapaa apologises to Maame Dokono
Click Here to Comment on this Article