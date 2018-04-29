Offa Robbery: Police Finally Nab Two Notorious Leaders

Kunle Ogunleye, 35, aka arrow, a native of Kwara, and Michael Adikwu, from Apa Local Government Area of Benue State, were arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IG) Intelligence Response Team (IRT).
The robbers attacked five commercial banks in Offa on April 5, during which 17 persons, including policemen and a pregnant woman were killed.
The force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, an Assistant Commissioner (ACP) in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said the suspects have confessed to be the gang-leaders of their groups.
“The two suspects have confessed to the crime and admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the robbery. They will be charged to court on completion of investigation,” he said.
He said Adikwu, who was a police corporal, was dismissed for criminal conspiracy and aiding the escape from custody of armed robbery suspects.
“He served three years in Prison and subsequently found his way out in 2015,”he said.
The spokesman said that the arrest of the two gang leaders had brought the number of suspects arrested so far in connection with the Offa banks robbery to 22.
He commended members of the public and other patriotic Nigerians for the timely information leading to the arrest of the 22 who are currently in police custody.
Moshood enjoined members of the public with any information about other suspects still at large should feel free to contact the police through the following Phone numbers 08062080913, 08126285268, 08032365122, 07056792065, 08088450152.
“Protection of the informant will be guaranteed by the police and handsome rewards in addition to the pledge of N5 million by the Kwara Government await anyone whose information leads to the arrest of these wanted suspects,” he said.
The police spokesman said the force would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all the perpetrators of the robbery were rounded up and prosecuted.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- PHOTOS: 2 Boko Haram Commanders & Doctor Surrender
- Teju Babyface & Wife Welcome Twins After Over 5yrs of Marriage
- Faces Of Armed Robbers Captured By FSARS Operatives In Lagos
- 998 Staffers: Don’t Defend the Unforgivable Sin of Dishonesty Journalists Against Abuse
- Otiko Gets Recognition For Promoting Gender Equality In Africa
- The Ugly Side Of The Exponents Of Probity, Accountability And Transparency
- Abuakwa South NPP Communications Team Congratulates Newly Elected Regional Executives
- For Heaven's Sake, Please Don't Rot Dignity Of The Judiciary!
- A Tribute To Baba Ayo Adebanjo
- Accra Tech And Maryland Universities Collaborate For US University Internships
- Otiko Grabs Award For Promoting Gender Equality
- Ghanaians Are No Fools, Inusah Fuseini!
- Mustapha Hamid Must Step Up His Game
- 2019 U20 AFCON: Black Satellites to play Algeria in second round qualifier
- In Japan: World's oldest person Nabi Tajima dead aged 117
- Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's WhatsApp group
- General Murtala Mohammed: 42 years ago, one of Nigeria's most promising leaders was assassinated
- Interesting Ways The Word of God Can Give You A New Beginning
- Troops guard Madagascar square after violent protests
- Is our democracy growing at all? Not so!!
- Anti –corruption group, Egality Law petition EC: gives 14 days ultimatum to investigate alleged corruption at EC
- I want to make Ghana the 'moneyhub' of Africa – Prof Alabi
- We will compel Akufo-Addo to live with dissent - Minority Leader
- I’m not noisy, but I am working – Zongo Devt Minister to critics
- World: About 2 dozen white nationalists turn out for rally in Georgia
- Entertainment: Onetime Mets Ace is demoted to the bullpen
- Entertainment: Gleyber Torres is joining the Yankees
- World: Drone base in Niger ramps up a Murky U.S. war
- World: Verne Troyer, Mini-Me in austin powers movies, dies at 49
- Shocking: T.T of 'taxi drive' series dismisses death reports
- In Uganda: Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
- Politics: A small group protests Akufo-Addo as he leaves London School of Economics
- I want to make Ghana the ‘moneyhub’ of Africa – Prof Alabi
- We will compel Akufo-Addo to live with dissent – Minority Leader
- My adversaries have toughened me – Newly elected Gt. Accra NPP Chairman
- I’m not noisy, but I am working – Zongo Devt Minister to critics
- I don’t see anything wrong with SSNIT OBS contract – Former Board Chairman
- Chairman Wontumi calls for unity after Ashanti NPP polls
- Media trial of Ernest Thompson unfair – Prof Alabi
- Obinim finally responds to sticker challenge
- You’re my type of girl – Patapaa tells Delay
- I was fed up but I’m sorry – ‘remorseful’ Patapaa apologises to Maame Dokono
Click Here to Comment on this Article