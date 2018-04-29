Obasanjo visits Afenifere leaders: "We have to rescue Nigeria"

During the visit, which lasted for about 30 minutes, Obasanjo sought the cooperation of the group to save Nigeria from collapse under Buhari.
He commended the Afenifere for being in the forefront of the fight for the interest of the Yoruba nation, while he worked towards the interest of the country as a whole, noting that the two parties worked towards the same goals of fostering unity among the people of the country but at different levels.
The former President recalled how he had visited the leadership of the group some 20 years ago, seeking the group’s support for his election but said he was rejected by the group.
“I remember visiting Pa Abraham Adesanya thrice in Lagos before the 1999 election and I was asked to join Afenifere and the Alliance for Democracy then, but I told them that AD was cul-de-sac.
“Pa Abraham told me if I joined, things would change but I refused to join them. I went back the second time but they refused to work for my emergence.
“I went there again the third time but Afenifere maintained their stand, they refused to vote for me but I secured my votes outside Yoruba land, though they supported me in 2003 for my re-election,” adding, “Our priority is now one, if we do not join hands to repair this country now, it will collapse and this can be disastrous.”
The Afenifere leader, Fasoranti, in his response, described the visit of the former President as historic and the first in about 20 years, stressing that the Yoruba group was in support of the ex-President’s moves to achieve a peaceful and virile Nigeria.
He commended Obasanjo for his struggle to make Nigeria a better place and assured him of the support of Afenifere to join hands with him in the struggle.
Fasoranti said, “We want to encourage you in your struggle to make Nigeria the best. You are fearless and that is one of the traits of a good leader.
“We have been watching you and your dreams of a better Nigeria shall be realised. Nigerians are at the crossroads, we are tired of the killings, kidnapping going on across the country and the President is mute and silence about it.
“We are in full support of all the letters written by Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of the nation. We are dissatisfied with the state of affairs in the country. The country is not being run properly.”
The Punch reports that the Afenifere leader declared that the group was in total support of the coalition of political parties to forge an alliance against President Buhari in the next general election.
“It will be the joy of everybody to present a formidable team to confront the evil government that is there now,” Fasoranti stated.
