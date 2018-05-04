Woman Drugs, Kidnaps Friend After Luring Her To Hotel In Lagos

Adelani, who was allegedly kidnapped on April 30, was freed on May 15, after her abductors withdrew N126,000 from her husband’s account through his ATM card in her possession.
The victim told police detectives that she left home around 1pm on April 30 to buy petrol when she received a call from Jackie for a meeting at City Spice Hotel, Ajah.
Briefing reporters on the incident, Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal said: “On reaching the hotel, she met Jackie with someone she introduced as Ahmed Olaoluwa. Her friend then collected a whitish powdery substance suspected to be cocaine from Olaoluwa and gave to the victim to sniff that it would be good for her.
“She sniffed the power and became weak. In her state of stupor, she was led by Olaoluwa and one Muri Adeleye, who later joined them to a United Bank for Africa (UBA) Automated Teller Machine (ATM) gallery in Ikota, where she was made to withdraw the sun of N126,000 for them from her husband’s account.
“She was kept in City Spice Hotel, Ikota for 24 hours and was later moved to Mirage Hotel. She was again taken by the suspects to withdraw more money only for them to realise that the account has been blocked.
“This made the suspects to collect her phone and detain her for two weeks hoping that the account would be unblocked for them to get more money.”
On why the account was blocked, Edgal said the victim’s husband suspected something was amiss after he received a debit alert of N126,000 from his account and his wife’s number was not going through.
He said: “After calling her mother to find out if she was at their residence in Surulere and got a negative response, the victim’s husband, Michael Salawu, was said to have gone to the nearest bank to block his account.
“When the nursing mother was not seen till about 7pm, the police boss said her mother lodged a complaint at the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and an investigation commenced.
“Two suspects Ahmed Olaoluwa, 41, and Muri Adeleye, 29, were arrested on May 19, at Mirage Hotel, Ikota. They confessed to the crime. Victim’s phone and various charms were recovered from them.”
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Troops guard Madagascar square after violent protests
- Is our democracy growing at all? Not so!!
- Anti –corruption group, Egality Law petition EC: gives 14 days ultimatum to investigate alleged corruption at EC
- I want to make Ghana the ‘moneyhub’ of Africa – Prof Alabi
- We will compel Akufo-Addo to live with dissent – Minority Leader
- My adversaries have toughened me – Newly elected Gt. Accra NPP Chairman
- On Graduate Unemployment: Nation Builders Corps To Launched On 1st May
- Calm in Madagascar as troops deployed to quell violent protests
- Kipchoge, Cheruiyot celebrate Kenyan double at London Marathon
- Tech: Being outside can improve memory, fight depression, and lower blood pressure — here are 12 science-backed reasons to spend more time outdoors
- Pulse Fashion: See what your favorite female celebrities wore to the 2018 Ghana Woman Awards
- World: After Sylvester Stallone call, Trump considers 'full pardon' of long-dead boxer
- Verne Troyer: Actor dies at the age of 49
- Politics: Nude gunman kills 4, injures 3 at Nashville Waffle House
- Tech: The average American's annual food waste, water use, energy consumption, garbage, and carbon emissions in 1 simple chart
- Finance: We drove an all-new $644,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom — here are its coolest features
- Politics: Angry Asiedu Nketiah tells Akufo-Addo protest over US military deal won't stop
- Strategy: Costco employees explain why they don't buy produce there
- Photos: Charlotte Osei, Efya, Afia Poku , and others honored at Glitz Ghana Women Awards
- Elect a credible candidate to grow the consituency - Ewusi
- Malaria related deaths drop to 71 per cent in N/R
- NIB organises walk and fun games to celebrate 55th Anniversary
- Women in agriculture urge government to close gender gap
- Government to establish Royal College for Traditional Authority at UPSA
- NHIA to include family planning in its services
- Laryea Kingston talks up Rexona talent hunt deal with Chelsea and Michael Essien
- Disqualified NPP aspirant heads back to court after ‘illegal’ polls
- Bill Asamoah is my ‘small boy’ – Benard Aduse-Poku
- Speaker not staying in govt bungalow after taking rent advance – Baako
- Defense deal – Get the message clear; we won’t be tired on demo – Asiedu Nketiah to Akufo-Addo
- Corrupts Enjoy Impunity And Indemnity Under Autocracy!
- Do Not Take Us For Granted Mr. President - Ivan Warns!
- Pride, The Chief Cause Of Crimes In Our Time
- Minister Caught On Tape Trying To Influence Delegates
- Nuggets of contention: Chinese mine gold in Cameroon
- NHIS To Cover Family Planning
- Royal College For Traditional Authority To Be Established At UPSA
- NIB Marks 55th Anniversary With Health Walk And Fun Games
- Confusion mars Brong Ahafo NPP elections after EC no-show
- Don’t drag me into Buhari’s gaffe - Rawlings cautions
- Fidelity Bank is the largest Ghanaian private sector bank – Jim Baiden
- ‘Exclude us from ‘insecure’ Savanna Region’- Mamprusis
Click Here to Comment on this Article