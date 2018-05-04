Two Robbers Caught Trying To Rob A Car With Toy Gun In Lagos

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad on Monday arrested two knuckleheads caught around Ketu bus stop trying to hijack a vehicle from the driver with a toy gun.
Sharing the news via social media, RRS wrote:
"These two knuckleheads were caught by the Police this morning around Ketu bus stop trying to hijack a vehicle from the driver with a toy gun."
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Why Religion— An Honest Response To Gombilla The Poet
- Amidu Has Hit The Nail On The Head: Incompliant MPs Must Be Prosecuted
- Liberian Warlord “Jungle Jabbah” Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In Milestone For Global Justice
- Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training
- Dr. Asare-Kusi Elected Methodist Bishop
- Western Regional NPP Elections Held Successfully
- Woanya Is The New NPP Volta Regional Chairman
- ECG Supports Mawuli School
- Sunyani NPP Elections Delayed Due To Internal Party Issues
- Indian Minister Ridiculed Over Claims That Internet Existed Long Before
- Why Bode George Should Beg Obasanjo - Oyinlola
- Senator Dino Melaye Arrested In Abuja Airport
- Nabbed Soldier: I deserted Army because I was owed 9-month salary
- Father, Son Arrested For Murder of Married Woman
- Ecobank Report Reveals Ghana's Growth Continues To Be Strong
- Constant Military Assault On The Police; The Police Are Still Not Angered And Provoked Enough –The Soldiers Need To Do More
- Good Work, Kweku Baako!
- Akufo-Addo Will Jail NDC Thieves And Scofflaws
- Pork Business Booming In Kumasi
- A Glimpse Of Hope In The Midst Of Turbulent Health System—Part 1
- Book Excerpt Part II: The Influence Of Ancient Egypt On The Akan People Of Ghana
- Stupendous Richard Ofori Guides Maritzburg United Into Historic NedBank Cup Final
- Northern Regional FA Chairman Abdulai Alhassan Donates To Division Two Clubs
- CAF President Ahmad To Visit Otumfuo Osei Tutu II At Manhyia On Monday Afternoon
- Liverpool's Salah Named PFA Player Of The Year
- Dramatic Napoli Winner Puts Pressure On Juventus
- Performance Of Ghanaian Players Abroad Wrap Up
- Bloated Government: Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP MP tells Nana Addo
- Politics: Theresa May could resign if she loses a vote on leaving the customs union after Brexit
- Tech: A British TV star is suing Facebook for defamation over 'scam' bitcoin adverts
- Lifestyle: Kate Middleton has gone into labour with her third child
- Finance: 10 things you need to know in markets today
- Employment: Govt to employ 100,000 graduates from May – Bawumia announces
- Over 300 Farmers Benefit From Rabbit, Grass Cutter Training
- Dr. Asare-Kusi Elected Methodist Bishop
- ECG Supports Mawuli School
- Help Deal With Sexual Abuse In Schools–GES Tasked
- Report On The Effects Of Plastic Waste Pollution
Click Here to Comment on this Article