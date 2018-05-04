Two Robbers Caught Trying To Rob A Car With Toy Gun In Lagos



Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad on Monday arrested two knuckleheads caught around Ketu bus stop trying to hijack a vehicle from the driver with a toy gun.

Sharing the news via social media, RRS wrote:

"These two knuckleheads were caught by the Police this morning around Ketu bus stop trying to hijack a vehicle from the driver with a toy gun."

