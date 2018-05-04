Tears As Murdered Priests, Parishioners Are Buried In Benue

The two priests, Rev Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, and 17 members of the congregation while killed during an early morning mass at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at Ayar Mbalom in the Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.
The 19 were given a mass burial on Tuesday at Se Sugh Maria Pilgrimage Centre, Ayati Ikpayongo in Benue State.
In attendance was the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who conveyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s condolence message to the Catholic Church and the people of Benue.
Osinbajo, while lamenting the killing, said though nothing could be done to restore the lives of the slain, “we can ensure justice for them by apprehending and punishing the assailants.”
He added, “What manner of man is he that wakes up in the morning determined to kill innocent men and women? Surely, such one has lost his peace; he is to be condemned and cursed but perhaps, he deserves our pity even more.
“But what do we owe the dead today? What do we owe these 19 who died in Benue and the very many others who have been killed here? We cannot bring them back but we can provide succour and comfort for those that they left behind.
“We can ensure justice for them by apprehending and punishing the assailants. We must rebuild the many places that have been damaged and heal the wounds that have been caused.”
Osinbajo said there was a need to “rebuild and revamp our security system of law enforcement to ensure that all that live and work in this land are safe, (and) most importantly, we must and will stop these senseless killings.”
But on Tuesday, the Christian Association of Nigeria called on Buhari to suspend his second term ambition, till he had addressed and stopped the killings by herdsmen.
CAN, in a statement by its spokesman, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, said, “While CAN is not opposed to the President’s exercise of his civic right by seeking re-election for the second time, we urge him to halt it for now and attend to the security problems occasioned by the criminal activities of the terrorists, herdsmen and bandits.
“CAN asks President Buhari to suspend his re-election bid until he restores sanity to the country while ensuring the release of Leah Sharibu, the remaining Chibok girls and other hostages from the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists.”
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- Update: Soldiers Kill Six Gunmen Terrorising Kogi State
- SSNIT: Rip-Off Most Foul
- Double Salary: Bagbin Storms CID Headquarters Today
- Euroget Sued For Breach Of Contract
- Tears & Joy At NPP Regional Polls
- Akufo-Addo's 998 Staff Fake – Mac Manu
- Fidelity Bank Close To Meeting GH¢400m Capital Requirement
- NGO Sues GRA, Others Over TIN
- Nuggets Of Realities After National Service
- B/A NPP Ignored Court Injunction To Elects New Executives
- Ebony’s Father Should Stop Speaking To The Media About His Daughter
- Hearts Woes Continue After Stalemate With Bechem United
- Two Ghana Athletes Did Not Return From Commonwealth Games
- 2018 CAF Confederation Cup: Aduana Stars Opponents ASEC Mimosas Win Ivorian Ligue 1 Title
- 2018 CAF Confederation Cup: Aduana Stars Opponents ASEC Mimosas Win Ivorian Ligue 1 Title
- Ghanaian Midfielder Kevin Mensah Scores As Brondby Beat FC Nordsjaelland In Danish Superliga
- Ghanaian Midfielder Kevin Mensah Scores As Brondby Beat FC Nordsjaelland In Danish Superliga
- Free State Stars Coach Laments Mohamed Anas Poor Training Attitude
- Free State Stars Coach Laments Mohamed Anas Poor Training Attitude
- Agyemang Badu Makes Injury Return In Bursaspor Massive 4-1 Win Over Karabukspor
- Agyemang Badu Makes Injury Return In Bursaspor Massive 4-1 Win Over Karabukspor
- Aduana Captain Bemoans Poor Officiating In Madagascar
- Aduana Captain Bemoans Poor Officiating In Madagascar
- Immigration Ladies Taste Third Defeat In FreshPak National Women's League
- VIDEO... Hearts of Oak Supporters Chase Players And Management After Bechem United Stalemate
- VIDEO... Hearts of Oak Supporters Chase Players And Management After Bechem United Stalemate
- Hearts of Oak Administrative Manager Nearly Lynched By Club Supporters
- Best Wishes: John Mahama celebrates Chief Imam on his 99th birthday
- Best Wishes: John Mahama celebrates Chief Imam on his 99th birthday
- Sports: Neymar named the 6 players who will take the 2018 FIFA World Cup by storm — and he didn't mention Messi or Ronaldo
- Sports: Neymar named the 6 players who will take the 2018 FIFA World Cup by storm — and he didn't mention Messi or Ronaldo
- Ekow Blankson: Ace actor says new crop of actors are bunch of jokers
- Ekow Blankson: Ace actor says new crop of actors are bunch of jokers
- Presidential Staffers: NPP members justifying 998 appointees are hypocrites - Samson Lardy
- Presidential Staffers: NPP members justifying 998 appointees are hypocrites - Samson Lardy
- Pulse Fashion: Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit
- Pulse Fashion: Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Ghana Women of the year award with her outfit
- Strategy: The happiest point in a marriage might be later than you think — here's why
Click Here to Comment on this Article