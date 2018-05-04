Lagos Spare Parts Dealer Arrested For Killing Lover

Dan Soko
The romance of a Lagos couple has come to a tragic end after the man, Isaiah Chukwu, allegedly killed his lover, identified only as Joy.

It was learnt that Chukwu and Joy, both indigenes of Ebonyi State, had been living together for the past two years without formalising the relationship.
Chukwu, a spare parts dealer in Ladipo, Oshodi, allegedly killed the 26-year-old at their residence on Balogun Street, Oshodi.

He was said to have stuffed her corpse into a bin, which he put in a sack.

The Punch gathered that the 35-year-old tied up the deceased’s legs and knotted the top of the sack.

He had allegedly dragged the body around 4am to the ground floor of the house en route to a dust bin when he was accosted by some youths.

The youths, who were said to have been suspicious of the content of the sack, reportedly questioned him as the suspect shunned them.

An Islamic cleric, who was passing by, was said to have opened the sack and discovered the corpse, which caused the mob to pounce on the suspect and beat him to a pulp.

Residents, who spoke to Punch on Tuesday during a visit to the area, said they were shocked because although the couple had yet to have a child, they lived together peacefully.

A trader, who did not want to be identified, said Chukwu had declared the victim missing some days earlier.

He said, “The one-storeyed building where they lived had been contracted to a developer, who ordered all tenants in the house to leave. They were the only tenants remaining on the first floor. Some other tenants stayed on the ground floor.

“About four days ago, he said he had been looking for the woman and her telephone line had not been reachable. Later, he said it had been switched off.

Another resident said the suspect might have allegedly killed Joy before Monday when the corpse was discovered.

“He rarely comes out to play with people. But on Sunday, he came downstairs and played with people for a long time, probably to escape the stench of the corpse. When people went to the room after the woman’s corpse was discovered, the whole apartment was filled with perfume,” she added.

Some friends of the deceased, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Joy adored Chukwu and spoke fondly of him.

“They don’t fight. In fact, people always envied their relationship. The woman could be doing something and immediately she heard that he was around, she would leave it and say, ‘My oga don come. My darling don come.’ I never believed this could happen,” one of them said.

A police source said Joy was stabbed in the back.

He said, “We recovered a knife which he used for the crime and four mobile phones from the house. Although investigations are ongoing, we suspect it had to do with suspicion of infidelity.

The man said he had called her when he travelled and a man picked the call. He said the man queried him (Chukwu) for disturbing his wife.”

The suspect, who spoke briefly with Punch, confirmed the source’s account.

He said, “I travelled on Thursday to attend a burial in Abraka, Delta State. I left Abraka the following day for my hometown in Ebonyi State. I called my wife around 11pm to know how she was faring. We exchanged pleasantries.

“Around 11.45pm, I called again, but she did not pick her calls. I called about 10 times, but she did not pick. Then I heard a man’s voice.

“On Monday (after he returned), as I was going to take my bath, I saw the corpse.”

A sibling of the victim broke down in tears at the Akinpelu Police Station upon hearing the news of Joy’s death.

The sibling’s husband asked that she be excused from police interview.

He, however, said Chukwu and Joy were live-in lovers.

He said, “They were not married, although he has visited her family members in the village. They have been living together for the past two years without formalising their marriage. He rented that apartment for her, while he stayed with his brothers in another house. He used to go to meet her at her apartment.

“She (Joy) had come to see my wife about a week ago to say that she was no longer interested in the relationship. But the man said he could not let go because of the money he had spent on her. My wife counselled her to consider him and she said she would think about it before this incident happened.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, confirmed the incident, adding that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.

He said, “The man has been arrested, while the corpse has been deposited in a morgue for an autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered diligent prosecution of the case. He has also advised residents not to stay in abusive relationships and report any case of domestic violence before it is too late.”



Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Faces Of Traffic And Phone Robbers Arrested In Lagos

May 23, 2018

Lucky Boy All Smiles After Undergoing Surgery To Correct His Bent Ankle (Photos)

May 23, 2018

Two Robbers Caught Trying To Rob A Car With Toy Gun In Lagos

May 23, 2018

Buhari Says Obasanjo Wasted $16b On Power Projects

May 23, 2018

Obasanjo Replies Buhari: You Are Ignorant

May 23, 2018

[Cartoon] ‘GFA Mugabe’ don land

May 23, 2018

Trump casts doubt on historic Kim summit

May 23, 2018

REVEALED… This Is What FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi Said In Anas Video

May 22, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!